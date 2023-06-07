Boosted productivity: Notion now lets you create Projects with artificial intelligence

Notion is one of the best virtual notebooks currently available and after gaining support for the Portuguese language, it is now receiving one more feature: projects based on artificial intelligence. With them, you’ll be able to create projects from ideas in a few seconds with just one click.

As explained by Michael Manapat, Director of Product and Technology at Notion, a project is made up of many components such as strategies, proposals, roadmaps, meetings, briefs and notes. In this way, the idea of ​​Projects within Notion is to unite all of them in one place in an organized way to optimize productivity.

With Projects you can select items that are part of the same project and your topics will be automatically organized with the help of the artificial intelligence integrated into the application.

More than organizing, Notion AI can also create summaries, action items, autocomplete for tables, meeting tracking. This is possible thanks to ready-made layouts with workflows, sprint templates (still in beta) and even integration with GitHub.

Notion is also getting integration with Slack, so new data is imported from ideas created in it automatically so the whole team can stay informed as things change. Actions will soon be able to trigger automatically in Notion as a task flow changes in Slack.

At this time, AI-powered templates are available as well as the Asana importer. Notion users will also be able to ask questions and learn how to use Projects with the didactic material “Introduction to Notion projects” through the link below.