Boost your Facebook experience with these 3 extensions for Chrome

Facebook is a social network that remains relevant after more than a decade on the air, also amassing a figure of about 2.7 billion monthly users. This tells us about a very active platform and if you are part of these millions of accounts we will present you with a series of Chrome extensions for Facebook. With them you can greatly improve your experience on the platform, executing actions that are not possible natively.

If you are always on Facebook, these extensions will surely help you a lot.

Chrome extensions targeting Facebook

Ad Blocker for Facebook





Ads hinder the experience of any user on any platform and therefore, they always end up installing ad blockers. If you don’t want to have them on Facebook, you should know that there is Ad Blocker for Facebook, an extension for Chrome that is completely geared towards blocking ads on Facebook.

Like any of its kind, just install it to start working and you can say goodbye to annoying ads.

Social Fixer

Personalizing the experience within a social network is extremely important, that is, deciding what we want to see and what not. Facebook is supposed to suit our interests, but sometimes we need more help and there is Social Fixer.

This extension is made up of a series of filters that allow you to eliminate the topics you want from your feed. In this way, you can have a main screen more adjusted to what you want to see.

Color Changer

In addition to customizing what is shown on your Facebook feed, it is also interesting to adjust the way it looks. To do this, we can use Color Changer, an extension for Chrome aimed at changing Facebook graphics. You can apply themes, change the color and much more in a matter of seconds.

If you are looking for a way to give your Facebook browsing a more personal touch, don’t hesitate to try Color Changer.

