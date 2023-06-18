Boost Infinite Adds iPhone 14 Line, New Unlimited Plus Plan as It Exits Beta

- Advertisement -

Boost Infinite is only now adding the latest iPhones, nearly nine months after they launched. On Friday the Dish Network-owned carrier announced that it will begin selling Apple’s iPhone 14 line, giving it another device as it looks to compete with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Boost Infinite is Dish’s answer to the traditional three wireless carriers, offering postpaid service as opposed to the prepaid option its sister brand Boost Mobile is known for. With Friday’s news, Dish is also taking Boost Infinite out of beta and expanding its offerings from a single $25 per month unlimited plan to also include a $50 per month “Unlimited Plus” option.

The $50 per month Plus plan includes the same 30GB of high-speed data and unlimited talk and text, but also includes talk, text and data in Mexico and Canada, as well the ability to call or text “over 200 destinations” from the US.

Those with the Plus plan will also be able to get a free iPhone 14 on Boost Infinite with a trade-in of an old phone, so long as that older device turns on, is “working” and isn’t lost or stolen. Boost Infinite is not being sold at Boost Mobile’s stores, so the carrier you will send a trade-in kit to users.

Like Verizon and AT&T, Boost Infinite will require you to stay with the provider for 36 months, and those who switch out before that period is up will be on the hook for paying off whatever remaining balance is owed on the iPhones.

Similar to its Boost Mobile service, Boost Infinite runs on a combination of wireless networks that includes AT&T and T-Mobile as well as a new 5G network being built by Dish. The latter has pledged to build out a wireless network since it acquired a divested Boost Mobile from T-Mobile during its merger with Sprint in 2020.

While Boost offers service on all three networks, the actual list of devices that can tap into Dish’s 5G network remains extremely limited. The iPhone 14 line technically has support for Dish’s 5G spectrum (known as Band 70), but the band has yet to be activated inside Apple’s phones.

For now, Boost Infinite users will be connecting to AT&T or T-Mobile’s wireless service, with a Boost Infinite spokesperson telling CNET that the carrier “will continue to work with Apple to bring their great products to our network.”

The addition of the iPhone 14 to Boost’s postpaid lineup comes ahead of a potentially busy week for Dish. The satellite TV provider faces a June 14 deadline by the Federal Communications Commission to cover 70% of the US with its 5G network.