Book the new webinar series on data protection for software developers now

Two half-day online training courses convey the basic knowledge in a practical way so that can make data -friendly decisions right from the start.

If violates data protection laws, there is a risk of fines and a loss of reputation. The later in the development process data protection is taken into account, the more expensive and time-consuming the repairs are. The requirements of data protection are very easy to implement if they are already taken into account in the architecture. The two-part webinar “Data protection for software developers” uses practical examples to provide the basic knowledge needed to make data protection-friendly decisions right from the start.

The two webinars, which can be booked as a complete package, will take place on October 20th and 27th and are aimed at everyone who has to make decisions in the development cycle: software and system architects, developers, programmers, product managers, project managers, risk managers, software testers, Requirements managers, scrum and other agile teams.

Architectural decisions and implementation

The first webinar is entitled “Data protection and software architecture”: Participants learn here

the basic principle of data protection

the distinction between data protection and IT security

the principles of “Privacy by Design”

Types of data: personal, anonymous, pseudonymous

privacy-friendly architecture

Pattern for implementing data protection

Principles of the GDPR and their impact on development

The second webinar deals with data protection implementation in detail. One does learn:

the rights of victims and how to fulfill them without stress

what disturbs data protectionists about AWS, Azure & Co. and how to respond

minimal security measures

confident handling of data breaches

Finally, this webinar looks at developers as data subjects. It’s about data protection for employees and data protection in development tools.

Strike now and benefit from low prices

The speaker at both webinars is Johannes Endres, consultant for data protection and information security at Althammer & Kill and former editor-in-chief of c’t and voonze online.

The webinar series costs 249 euros during the early-bird discount phase (all prices including statutory VAT). Both webinars are also part of the Heise Academy subscription. For currently 495 euros, you get a flat rate with around 100 webinars per year, access to over 80 video courses on IT topics and a personal learning environment with many functions.

