Book summaries made by Artificial Intelligence

An Artificial Intelligence is capable of achieving many things, but when there is text interpretation or creation from scratch, things get more difficult.

Still, it is not a difficult task, and with the example that I present today I show it.

It is possible to create entire book summaries using a system from OpenAI, founded by Elon Musk, an intelligence capable of finding events in a book and making truly impressive summaries.

They demonstrated this with “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”, a book of more than 26,000 words that was reduced to 6,000, although they also did so with “Romeo and Juliet” and “Pride and Prejudice.” They define their approach as:

Combine reinforcement learning from human feedback and recursive task decomposition.

Still, it is only a first step to something much bigger, since for now humans have to analyze the results and make corrections so that the model continues to learn. At the moment the tool helps to summarize individual chapters, which is already a lot in this sector. In fact, some humans have given a score of 6 out of 7 to the summaries created automatically. The method can be used to summarize workbooks of unlimited length, unrestricted by the length of the context of the transformer models they use.

With such a system we have seen how an AI is capable of completing a text from a few sentences, something that many have already defined as “the future of digital journalism.”

You can already analyze the work yourself in this link, where are the summaries made so far.