Book Review: Infrastructure as Code, Patterns and Practices

Using the combination of Python, Terraform and GCP, Rosemary Wang provides a practical, general introduction to infrastructure as code.

Rosemary Wang

Infrastructure as Code, Patterns and Practices – With examples in Python and Terraform

Manning Publications, August 2022

400 pages, starting at $28.79 (hardcover or eBook)

ISBN: 978-1-617-29829-5

According to the motto “programming instead of configuration”, infrastructure as code (IaC) is now a widespread best practice, in which code instead of manual processes manages and provisions the infrastructure. In her book “Infrastructure as Code, Patterns and Practices”, which has now been published by Manning Publications, electrical engineer Rosemary Wang describes how this method can work in practice. Using the team of three from Python, Terraform and – surprisingly – the Google Cloud Platform (GCP), she explains the implementation of IaC in a practical way.

Wang gives a very pragmatic explanation as to why she chose GCP over the cloud providers AWS and Azure: Users of Azure and AWS would first have to create support infrastructure in order to put most infrastructure elements into operation. This would only have resulted in code examples in the book being much longer.

Already in the first two chapters, which deal with the basic ideas and design patterns of IaC, Wang is basically open to alternatives to the trio of Python, Terraform and GCP she has chosen as an example.

Python organized

The practical book presents the first code examples in the third chapter, which Wang titled “Patterns for Infrastructure Modules”. The reviewer found the approach of illustrating basic structural components of the Google Cloud Platform using Python design patterns interesting. The author combines the tutorial for creating a first Google Cloud project with an explanation of the singleton pattern.

The presentation of the code also appears new: Manning usually prints listings in their entirety and also places “call outs” which, similar to explanation bubbles in a flowchart, visually highlight relevant parts of the code and thus bring them even more into focus.

IaC scripts are mostly interdependent: although GCP resources are less “needy” (demanding) than those of other cloud providers, cloud services usually only work as desired if all their requirements are met. The author also uses this fact as a transition to more advanced topics such as dependency injection. The fact that readers get an introduction to the intelligent structuring of Python code while working through the book is a positive side effect.

IaC is a social activity

The virtualization of the IT infrastructure associated with IaC makes it possible to develop infrastructure in a team: In the second part of the book, Wang focuses on methods that help to make IaC generator scripts maintainable. It consistently relies on Git as a version control system. The explanations on modules, branches and other specialties are well done and gently introduce Git newcomers to the new work system. Of course, test systems should not be missing from the meeting. Very memorable are Wang’s thoughts on managing passwords and other sensitive information that IaC scripts rely on.

In the third part of the work, Wang deepens the more procedural considerations even further. For example, she goes into the rollout of changes in existing systems, explains refactoring and the cost management that is unavoidable when using cloud resources. Surprisingly from the reviewer’s point of view, Wang also uses Python code for cost management.

At the end of each chapter there are some brain teasers, for which the Manning publishing house provides usable commented solutions in the appendix. The chapter on installing the libraries and running the code examples helps lateral entrants to quickly create executable code themselves.

A successful overview

With “Infrastructure as Code, Patterns and Practices”, Rosemary Wang has succeeded in writing a book that makes the concept of IaC as a whole tangible and comprehensible from a practical point of view. In contrast to many technology cookbooks that are dedicated to a specific IaC system, the author shows here how IaC also fits into other IT processes and thus becomes part of a larger whole. From the reviewer’s point of view, Wang’s IaC introduction is therefore a clear buy recommendation.

