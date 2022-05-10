Bono reflects on sudden loss of his mother as a teenager in new book

Bono has reflected on his life as a musician and an activist for his new book.

Bono also narrated the accompanying audio-book for people all over the world to enjoy.

Penguin Random House are releasing the book in 15 territories simultaneously.

Bono wrote about the early days of his career in Dublin and opened up about the sudden passing of his mother when he was just 14-years-old.

The iconic artist also gives his side on two decades of an extensive fight against AIDS and poverty.

Surrender’s sub-title is “40 Songs, One Story” with the book being split into 40 chapters and named after U2 songs.

Bono said that growing up as an activist in Dublin was not always easy.

He said: “When I started to write this book I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs. The people, places, and possibilities in my life.

“Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the 70s with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept.

“A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress … With a fair amount of fun along the way.”

Bono’s editor at Penguin Random House US said that the new book proves the star’s versatility as an artist.

Reagan Arthur said: “All of the passion that Bono brings to his music and his life he also brings to the page.

“Seven years ago another legend, the late Knopf editor Sonny Mehta, acquired the book, because he knew Bono fits into the tradition of literary Irish storytellers, and we were lucky to have Sonny’s notes on an early draft of the manuscript.

“We’re luckier still that Bono not only has a dramatic personal history to tell, but he’s also a truly gifted writer. Surrender is honest, intimate, irreverent, and profound – a dazzling memoir of a remarkable life.”

Managing Director of the Penguin Random House UK, Venetia Butterfield said that Surrender is set to be a classic on Irish bookshelves for years to come.

She said: ““Surrender is an extraordinary book by an extraordinary man about an extraordinary life.

“Brilliantly written – warm, wise, funny, self-deprecating, utterly engaging, brave and fearless, Bono reveals himself as a natural storyteller and a powerful and gifted writer. I know this book will delight readers around the world and has all the hallmarks of a future classic.”

