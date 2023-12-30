Bombshell at Carrefour: this Samsung 5G mobile drops to less than 200 euros

Having a mobile phone that fits the needs of each person does not mean having to invest large sums of money to buy it, since there are devices available in Spain that, with very reasonable prices, are capable of offering a great experience.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is one of them, and it is one of the best devices with 5G connectivity that you can get without spending a lot, and right now it is available with a very interesting offer at Carrefour, lower than 200 euros.

Among its main features are the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, as well as a large 5,000 mAh battery thanks to which it can last more than a day without going through the charger. In addition, with other features that may be interesting such as that it still maintains the 3.5 mm jack.

An effective device

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is a great option in itself, and now that it’s on sale, it’s even better. Its starting price was 329 euros, and now, the device is only 199 euros at Carrefour, a 39% discount that makes it an option to consider, especially if you are looking for a balanced mobile.

This device has an LCD technology screen and with a 6.6 inch size, which is not exactly small. Its resolution is Full HD+, so it will offer a good experience when viewing multimedia content and playing games, for which it also helps that it has a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Its processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, is capable of running a large number of games, and it also provides 5G connectivity, so, in this sense, it is already prepared for the future. Thanks to its 5,000 mAh, it is capable of lasting a day of intense use and even more than a day if used moderately. To make the process of filling the battery take a little less time, it has 25W fast charging.

As for the photographic section, it is quite modest, but packed with sensors. It has a 50 Mpx main camera, a 5 Mpx wide angle and macro and depth sensors, both 2 Mpx. The experience they offer is not the best, but its main sensor is more than enough to take snapshots when traveling or on a daily basis.

It may interest you