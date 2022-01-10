Boe tries to seduce Apple: go to the next generation OLED | Rumor

According to the same rumor, the adjustment would be one Indicates Boe’s willingness to further penetrate Apple’s supply chain with OLED panels for use on Mac and iPad. In fact, the Chinese plant could now produce display up to 15 inches , a size perhaps not very compatible with the Apple tablet (today it is almost 13 inches) but which is perfectly compatible with Cupertino laptops.

Buoys it would be continuing to work to gain importance in Apple’s eyes. The The Elec, according to which the display maker recently upgraded its Chongqing, China plant to produce OLED screens not only for smartphones but also for automobiles and consumer electronics.

The iPad mainly for two reasons: production will focus on displays until to 15 inches, for which nothing prevents the creation of intermediate diagonal panels, and then because the The Elec indicates that the OLEDs will be of type a double layer. Someone will remember the September indiscretion, again by the Korean newspaper, according to which the supply agreement with Samsung for the iPad Air OLEDs would have been skipped due to the fact that in Seoul they would have made single layer panels (stack) differently from what they were asking in Cupertino.

Apple would have identified in the double-layer structure the solution to increase the brightness of the panels and increase their durability over time: Dual-layer panels are said to last up to four times longer than single-layer counterparts, which is important to Apple in light of the extended lifecycle of iPads and Macs. greater production complexity, so there are still some doubts about Boe’s ability to be able to convince Apple.