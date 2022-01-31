BOE presents a 500 Hz monitor, record refresh rate

BOE has announced the forthcoming launch of a 500hz monitor. Or what is the same, it will have the fastest panel in the technology industry.

BOE (Beijing Oriental Electronics Group Co.,Ltd) is a Chinese industrial group that happens to be one of the world’s largest manufacturers of display screens for third-party manufacturers, with LCD, LED and OLED technologies. It manufactures in China, but it has R&D centers in 19 other countries and can boast advances like the one at hand.

And it is that everything that smacks of «Gaming» continues to pull the industry with a good part of marketing and another of technology. Monitors are the most important peripheral of a PC and there are dozens of models, of any size, performance and price.

Why a 500 Hz monitor?

Gaming-specific monitors are not the ones that offer the most screen size. Neither image quality, native resolution or support for color palettes. But they must be the best in other sections such as the update frequency (also known as refresh rate).

It should be remembered that a high-end graphics card can output high frames per second (FPS) and that they should translate to a display screen without image fragmentation, juddering, flickering, input lag, and other artifacts on the display. the visualization that impairs the experience.

The monitors have maximum refresh rates that start at 30 Hz and in the case of those dedicated to gaming, they offer ranges that we can place between 120 Hz and 360 Hz, which is the maximum marketed so far. Of course you can play in any and also this refresh rate is variable, but the maximum peak is important to admit that a screen can display images at the same speed as the number of frames it receives at any time.

Now comes the announcement of the first 500 Hz monitor. New record in the industry although we will have to wait to find out how they are achieved, whether by hardware really or with the help of software. It features an 8-lane eDP connection combined with a 1 millisecond response time and 8-bit true color gamut.

The panel will be mounted on a monitor 27 inches with native FHD resolution. It should be said that the more resolution a monitor offers, the more difficult it is to increase the refresh rate and therefore these types of monitors that are so specific for games tend to limit that native resolution. Its price will be very high. And it’s not for everyone or everything, exclusive to electronic sports and competitive titles like DOTA 2 or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.