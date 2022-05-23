BOE cheats and Apple doesn’t want to hear stories: iPhone 14 orders at risk

It seemed that, despite the many adventures, BOE would have been able to stay within Apple’s supply chain, earning the order to produce 30 million 6.1-inch OLEDs for iPhone 14. And instead the picture drawn in recent days by thelec.net suggests that the deal is definitely at risk. The obstacle would not be as external as the difficulties in stocking chips that have slowed the manufacturer in recent months, rather BOE would be the cause of his own harm.

To address the issue of lower-than-expected rates of return, BOE, second The Elecwould have chosen the simpler solution: to change the transistor film size of the OLED panels for iPhone 13 – possibly increasing them thereby simplify production – contravening the design indications provided by Apple, which – obviously – would have noticed and would not have liked it, to put it mildly. BOE, again according to rumors, he would send some engineers to Cupertino in an attempt to explain and put a patch, but the delegation would not have convinced the men of the Apple and would have returned home without reassurance on the supply of the 30 million displays for the iPhone 14.

“They have not received a clear answer” by Apple on the final approval of the order for the “standard” variant of the next generation of the iPhone, which is therefore at risk. Moreover, there would already be the producers ready to absorb demand: the same report from the Asian newspaper indicates in Samsung and LG the two who would take on the BOE share. Anyway who will do what will be known soon, because the feeling is that the displays for the iPhone 14 will go into production soon, probably as early as next month.

It is said that Samsung would have been in charge of making the 6.1 and 6.7-inch OLEDs of the iPhone 14 Pro, while LG it would have already received indications to produce the 6.7-inch panel of the iPhone 14 Pro Max which would be of the LTPO OLED TFT type.