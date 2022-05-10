Body of woman found in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Ballymun

A body of a woman in was found in “unexplained circumstances” in a Ballymun house this afternoon.

Officers are currently at the scene and have said the investigation is at an “early stage”.

RTE News have reported that the woman sustained “several stab wounds.”

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident in a domestic residence in the Ballymun area where a female was discovered deceased in unexplained circumstances.

“The investigation into this incident is at an early stage and no further information is available at this time.”

This is a breaking news story, we will keep you updated on further developments

