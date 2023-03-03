Body ID? Apple patent shows how Face ID sensors can scan the user’s body

A patent in Apple’s name filed in July 2022 was finally published today indicating how Face ID can become more useful for users when assessing their health. The document titled “Electronic Devices with Body Composition Analysis Circuits” outlines how the iPhone could use the sensors to analyze the user’s body.

The function would be an extension of Face ID, but this time aimed at the user’s entire body. With it, the iPhone could scan the entire body and indicate health measures such as exercises for certain areas of the body and physical activity, for example.

Part of the document says:

For example, health and fitness data can be used to provide insights into a user’s overall well-being, or it can be used as positive feedback for individuals using technology to pursue wellness goals.

Face ID would identify the depth of the neck, waist, arms and legs using the infrared sensor that has been integrated into the iPhone for many years, which means that it would not be necessary to launch a new accessory to use this function.