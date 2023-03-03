Body ID? Apple patent shows how Face ID sensors can scan the user’s body

A patent in Apple’s name filed in July 2022 was finally published today indicating how Face ID can become more useful for users when assessing their health. The document titled “Electronic Devices with Body Composition Analysis Circuits” outlines how the iPhone could use the sensors to analyze the user’s body.
The function would be an extension of Face ID, but this time aimed at the user’s entire body. With it, the iPhone could scan the entire body and indicate health measures such as exercises for certain areas of the body and physical activity, for example.
Part of the document says:
For example, health and fitness data can be used to provide insights into a user’s overall well-being, or it can be used as positive feedback for individuals using technology to pursue wellness goals.
Face ID would identify the depth of the neck, waist, arms and legs using the infrared sensor that has been integrated into the iPhone for many years, which means that it would not be necessary to launch a new accessory to use this function.
As body fat tends to be stored in certain pockets of fat, such as regions on the cheeks and neck, these regions may be more predictive of body composition than other regions.
To ensure greater accuracy of results, the patent mentions that a body analysis questionnaire could be taken by the user to collect “demographic” information as part of a “health-related application” such as the iOS Health application.
However, one part of the patent may make users concerned, as it mentions:
Personal information data may be used to deliver targeted content that is of most interest to the user.
In this way, we can understand that body data could even be used to recommend personalized ads for the user, which can be a privacy problem, since this could expose this information to third parties so that this monetization is possible.
For now, the patent is very vague about which devices could use the novelty, as such a sensor could be integrated into other devices such as iPads, smart speakers and even notebooks.
It is worth mentioning that body scanning systems are already available in some smart scales and watches such as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 that have bioimpedance sensors to analyze the user’s body composition without violating their privacy with the use of cameras.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently indicated that Apple is also interested in integrating new sensors into the Apple Watch, such as a sensor dedicated to measuring blood glucose non-invasively.