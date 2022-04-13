Body found during search for missing Kildare man

A body has been found during the search for missing Kildare man Alan Kane.

42-year-old Alan was reported missing from his home in Carbury yesterday evening.

After the discovery was made, gardai confirmed they were ending the search for Alan.

They said: “Following the recovery of a body in County Kildare on Tuesday, 12th April 2022, the missing person appeal in respect of Alan Kane has been stood down.

“An Garda Siochana would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required and no further information is available at this time.”

