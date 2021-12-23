BNP Paribas faces a pleasant liquidity dilemma

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé has received a windfall profit. BNP Paribas CEO has sold US business loan arm Bank of the West for $ 16.3 billion (€ 14.4 billion) in cash to Canadian group BMO Financial. It’s more than he bargained for, and raises the question of what his € 72bn group should do with the money.

The sale of BNP’s US unit made sense. The overlaps with its core business in Europe were limited, and US bank assets are trading at higher multiples. At 1.72 times its tangible book value, Bank of the West’s price is about 2.5 times BNP’s proper multiple of 0.7 times. Bonnafé parted with 5% of its profits before taxes in exchange for about 20% of BNP’s market value.

The transaction will generate 170 basis points of additional tier 1 common capital, or about € 11 billion. BNP has already indicated that it will use about $ 4 billion to offset a share dilution from the sale, leaving Bonnafé about $ 7 billion to play with. It could return more to shareholders, or invest in its investment bank to try to advance its sustained ambition to create a European JP Morgan.

The other option is mergers. But, although it is large, its pile of cash is not enough to take over Unicredit, of 29,000 million euros. It would allow you to buy a mid-size bank in Italy, where BNP already owns BNL. Banco BPM, valued at around € 4 billion, trades at a price of 0.3 times its tangible book value and offers an attractive franchise in Italy’s wealthy Lombardy region. However, Bonnafé may not feel like adding antiquated retail branches to BNP’s already extensive network.

What you will like are the high growth segments, such as payments or the buy now and pay later. Earlier this year, the French bank acquired internet and mobile payments provider Floa for 258 million euros. Now you can make a higher outlay, but you run the risk of overpaying. Swedish company Klarna was valued at $ 46 billion (€ 41 billion) in a capital increase earlier this year, and Nexi, an Italian € 14 billion payment firm, is trading at 25 times its future earnings. . Bonnafé could end up simply sitting on his war treasure.