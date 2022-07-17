BMW requires you to subscribe to an $18 monthly plan to have heated seats in your electric car

Since the launch of electric cars in the automotive market, some manufacturers have been implementing the charge for the use of some additional services.

One that drew great attention is the one related to the use of heated seats in cars from the manufacturer BMW, which set a rate of $18 per month as part of a subscription program for those drivers who wish to enjoy this benefit in their vehicle.

It is worth mentioning that this initiative is something that BMW has been applying in the markets of some countries, one of them South Korea where users, in addition to paying to have heated seats, can also pay to have it on the wheel.

This subscription is present within the BMW Connected Drive digital tool. It is necessary to clarify that this does not represent something mandatoryso that the customer can request the activation of the heating for his seat at the time he wishes, as long as he makes the payment required to obtain this benefit.

In addition to the monthly payment, the user will have other options that will allow him to pay for this service for one year ($176), three years ($283) or pay $406 to get heated seats permanently.

Added to this, people will be able to pay for software named Driving Assistance Plus, a high beam assistanta integrated heated steering wheel or a artificial noise generator with which you can give a different sound to your electric car while driving.

Once paid, all this can be obtained through Connected Drive Store, the BMW app store. It is worth mentioning that these apps can be installed wirelessly without having to go to a distributor to carry out this procedure.