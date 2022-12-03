BMW releases video that teaches how to activate anti-theft function; check out

But the protection of the luxury vehicle does not come after the customer pays around BRL 618,000 to purchase the car. To guarantee this app, the car owner needs the Extra Driving Assistance and Parking Assistance Packages, worth $2,100 and $1,250 (R$6,523) respectively.

BMW released a video to explain how consumers can activate the surveillance system on the i7 xDrive 60 electric sedan. It can be controlled in the “My BMW” application, which gives access to the vehicle’s internal and external videos.

With technology, as soon as the alarm starts to go off, the cameras are triggered. From here, the user receives a notification and can follow the occurrence. But for that, the user needs to configure the vehicle, accept the terms of service and allow recording.

Videos are up to a maximum of 40 seconds. The recordings are stored on the smartphone with the date and time of the occurrence. Once finalized, the car owner can select which camera sensor he wants to see the content. After shooting, it is also possible to access the location of the car, as well as a map of the region.