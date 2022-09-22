BLUETTI presented the EP600 and B500 modular energy storage system at IFA 2022

This month, showcased its latest innovations at IFA, Berlin, including the AC500+B300S combo, the AC200 series, and most importantly the +B500 solar system, long rumored to be a three-phase system that has a power of 6kW, inverter and maximum LFP battery capacity of 79kWh.

It can be overwhelming to search for the perfect solar battery as there are so many options available and it’s hard to analyze them all. And there is no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to storage.

Flexibility is always the first priority of BLUETTI innovations. Since the launch of the AC300+B300 system in 2021, BLUETTI has started to modulate its premium solar power systems, providing extraordinary versatility and compatibility. The latest EP600 and B500 carry on this excellent tradition.

What is EP600 solar battery system?

The EP600’s design significantly reduces overall weight and size. It features a massive 6000W bi-directional inverter for AC input and output, providing 230/400V AC power to easily run almost any home appliance. Additionally, the EP600 also supports up to 6000W solar input in a range of 150V to 500V. With an MPPT solar efficiency of 99.9%, you can power everything with sunlight from a decent solar panel array!

As an expansion battery, the B500 is tailor-made for the EP600 system. It features ultra-durable 4,960Wh LFP battery cells, an aluminum alloy look, and the exact same size as the EP600. Each EP600 supports up to 16 battery modules for a total capacity of 79.3 kWh, which can cover all your home or off-grid power needs for days or even a week. EP600 and B500 can be stacked neatly to save a lot of space inside or outside your home. Whenever power is needed, the BLUETTI EP600 system is ready to help.

Why is the battery so important to a solar power system?

Generally speaking, a solar power system includes solar panels and a solar generator with built-in or expansion batteries.

Solar panels efficiently collect sunlight and convert it into storable electricity in batteries for later use, allowing solar power to be used even after sunset or on cloudy days. It also provides a budget saving solution to access sustainable energy while reducing carbon footprints on our planet.

So whether you want to get rid of high electricity bills or prepare for unexpected power outages or natural disasters, this EP600 energy storage system will be that solid source of backup power you can always rely on.

What makes the EP600 system stand out in the market?

Home energy storage system has been introduced for years and it really made a difference in our life. Now numerous varieties and sizes are available.

Compared to other existing solar generators on the market, the EP600 comes with a hybrid inverter system inside the belly, which means all you need to do is connect the solar panels to the solar generator. No more solar inverter or MPPT controller required.

Availability and prices

It is reported that some countries and areas have taken drastic measures to alleviate the energy crisis affecting Europe, especially for the coming winter.

To alleviate the power shortage, BLUETTI officials state that the EP600 and B500 system will soon be available before the arrival of this winter in Europe, UK and Australia.

Pre-order is expected to start before November on the official BLUETTI website. You can sign up here to get an early bird price and stay updated with the latest news about BLUETTI’s new solar power system.

As for the price, although it is not finally decided, a highly recommended combo – EP600+2*B500 will cost €8,999, as revealed by James Ray, Marketing Director of BLUETTI. He also said that this combo has everything a consumer could need without breaking the bank.

As a 230V/400V 3-phase system, this EP600 and B500 system does not apply to countries with 100-120V utility voltage. Those who live in the United States and Japan may need to wait a little longer as Another secret whole house power system is in the works. Let’s wait for it.