BLUETTI officially presents the EB3A solar generator

, one of the world’s leading green energy companies, has announced a new member of its power plants: EB3A, featuring ultra-fast charging capability, upgraded LiFePO4 battery pack, sufficient outputs, and intelligent power management.





What is special about EB3A?

Super fast recharge (approx. 30 minutes to 80%)

BLUETTI’s latest Turbo charging technology allows the EB3A to recharge from 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes on both AC and solar input simultaneously. Power is available at all times.

268Wh ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery

BLUETTI EB3A adopts lithium iron phosphate battery cells that provide more than 2,500,000 life cycles, better performance and less environmental impact.



600W/1200W inverter (surge)

The smart inverter ensures super fast recharging and offers less downtime but more working time.

Enough ports for almost all needs

The pure sine wave AC output and 9 other ports seem enough to meet your basic needs.

1 × AC outlets (600 W total)

1 x 100W USB-C PD port

2 x 15W USB-A ports

2×DC5521

1 x 12V10A cigarette lighter

1 × wireless charging pad

200W solar input

Upgrade the EB3A with a BLUETTI PV120 or PV200 solar panel. Fully recharge the EB3A using BLUETTI’s PV200 solar panel in just two hours, and enjoy off-grid life at any time, from RV camping to exploring nature, without fear of wasting power and high costs, especially when the prices of natural gas and oil have increased. dramatically in recent months.

Intuitive application

With the BLUETTI app, you have faster access to the device and get real-time information on all vital metrics.



Smart battery management system

The BLUETTI Battery Management System (BMS) monitors everything that happens in the EB3A, protecting it from risks such as short circuit, overcurrent, overvoltage, overload, or overheating in daily operations.

Designed with portability in mind

EB3A weighs only 4.5kg. This portable power station is clearly a compelling choice, whether you’re working at home or heading out into the wild.



When could you use EB3A?

Power outages

It is useful as a backup emergency power source for the home when there are power outages. Although it can’t power high-drain appliances like ovens or freezers, the EB3A will have enough juice to keep your essentials (like your phone, light, and refrigerator) running until power is restored.

For those who use CPAP machines at home, EB3A has no doubt that it is a reliable partner that makes sure your device keeps working during unexpected power outages.

Outdoor recreation and adventures

When hosting a garden party, you can use EB3A to turn on lights, a projector or any other necessary devices without walking through tangled wires, feeling completely free and carefree.

If you love the great outdoors, bring the EB3A with you. It doesn’t matter if you’re taking pictures in the wild, camping, or traveling in an RV, EB3A has your back whenever it’s needed. Power cameras, drones, smartphones, laptops or GPS devices with ease, you name it.



Where to buy and more information

BLUETTI offers quality performance at a price that won’t break the bank. EB3A is now available with early bird prices:

– EB3A. Starting at €299 (26% discount compared to the original price of €399. Limited time until September 30).

– EB3A + 1 * PV200 solar panel. Starting at €799 (11% discount compared to the original price of €899. Limited time until September 30).

– EB3A + 1 * PV120 solar panel. Starting at €699 (13% discount compared to the original price of €798. Limited time until September 30).