BLUETTI offers free lifestyle gifts to redeem

Starting in February, BLUETTI – Lifestyle, a page on its official website to redeem gifts, will be available to its European users. By offering a variety of outdoor equipment and branded products, the popular solar generator brand aims to strengthen its relationship with its users and show appreciation for their support and likes.

Money for BLUETTI lifestyle products

For every euro spent in the official BLUETTI store or other third-party platforms, one BLUETTI dollar is credited to the user’s account. By joining the BLUETTI membership, participating in events or sharing with friends, users can earn double or even triple bucks.

Generally, users use their bucks to offset your next order after you redeem them for coupons or gift cards. This helps in getting the desired products at affordable prices. To compensate for this and improve the user’s shopping experience, the bucks BLUETTI can now be redeemed for many useful products, including the following. Methods of earning Bucks and Bucks balance can be checked on this page.



Outdoor equipment for camping, vanlife and more

In addition to BLUETTI’s powerful and reliable power supply, these outdoor devices will bring more fun to road trips, travel, and other outdoor activities.

Bluetti Mini Fridge $4,499: 4 liters, can cool or heat six 12 oz cans and has a slide-out shelf for separate storage. Two ways to recharge: from home or car.

Bluetti Dinnerware Set 4,499 Bucks: Includes a pot, a frying pan, a teapot, a spoon, a knife, a fork, a hasp, two cups. Made of hard alumina, it is solid, light and essential for outdoor cooking.

Bluetti Camping Lantern 1,799 Bucks: Rechargeable, portable, waterproof and can be hung with a carabiner. It has 3 brightness modes: daylight, warm light and SOS flash.

Bluetti Phone Tripod $2,299: scalable, made of aluminum alloy, one-piece portable design, Bluetooth remote control. You can rotate freely to allow landscape or portrait camera mode on compatible Android or iOS phones.

Bluetti 1999 Bucks Multimeter: Safe and accurate for professional electrical testing or home use.



Brand clothing, gadgets and more to look forward to

There are also some BLUETTI brand items to choose from. With such a large customer base, BLUETTI will add more products to this list, such as folding carts, handheld vacuums, power strips and other exquisite gadgets.

BLUETTI Hoodie $3,999: It is black with the classic blue BLUETTI logo on the front. Sizes range from S to 4XL, suitable for men and women weighing between 30kg and 90kg.

1,299 Bucks T-shirt: It is white with a blue logo printed on the front. It has the same size chart as the hoodie.

599 Bucks Cap: It is black with blue logo prints. Circumference: 58 cm Brim: 7.5 cm. Suitable for men and women to protect themselves from the sun.

BLUETTI always takes its users seriously and strives to enhance their experience by providing premium products and thoughtful services.

For more details, visit www.bluettipower.eu