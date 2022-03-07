BLUETTI begins with its spring offers in its energy stations

BLUETTI is one of the main brands in the sector of power stations, portable devices that we can use to carry energy, both continuous and alternating, anywhere, and that includes going camping or fishing on the beach.

With the spring sales they offer their models with really interesting discounts, including their AC50S for €429.99.

A portable power station, providing a reliable source of power, comes in handy when you’re on the go. Here you have the different BLUETTI models to better understand the options:

AC200MAX: The Ultimate Middleweight Power System

AC200MAX is actually the first modular solar power station from BLUETTI. Despite looking similar to the AC200P, the AC200MAX is better in many ways. It integrates an ultra-durable 2048Wh (51.2V 40Ah) LiFePO4 battery pack that lasts up to 3,500 cycles before dropping to 80% efficiency and a 2,200W pure sine wave inverter, but has solar and battery charging options. faster AC.

Allows a maximum of 900W of solar input and 500W via AC charging. When simultaneously charged by solar power and AC wall outlet, the AC200MAX can be charged in less than two hours. With the BLUETTI app, everything that happens on the AC200MAX can be remotely controlled and monitored. Expanded with two additional B300 batteries, the AC200MAX can reach a maximum capacity of 8192Wh, a reliable power source to meet the most essential needs in an emergency or on the go.

AC300 and B300: Game-Changing Power Combo

Since its debut in September 2021, BLUETTI AC300 and B300 have wowed the crowd with aesthetically pleasing design and remarkable expandability.

The AC300 is 100% modular and comes without an internal battery. It features a 3000W pure sine wave inverter and can run on full-time solar power with the ability to receive an unrivaled 2400W MPPT solar charging input. Connected with four B300 battery packs (storage capacity of 3,072 Wh each), expandable up to 12,288 Wh. If this number is not attractive enough, BLUETTI has also offered a Fusion Box Pro to bring the total capacity to 24,576 Wh and the power output to 6,000 W, which are definitely more than enough to feed almost all the energy. from larger homes to off-grid adventures.

It is now available in Spring Sale, but they are usually among the first to disappear from stock.

EB55, EB70 and AC50S: small but powerful

For those who prefer more portability, BLUETTI has prepared the EB55, EB70 and of course AC50S.

These two brothers come with a compact body that contains the same 700W inverter with different storage capacities, 537Wh for the EB55, 716Wh for the EB70 and 500Wh for the AC50S. Both feature a combination of 200W AC and 200W solar input for fast charging, along with a 15W wireless charger and enough outlets to power more than 10 devices at once.

Other recommended BLUETTI packs

EB150+2*SP120 pack: EB150 features a 1000W AC inverter that can power any equipment under 1000W. A 1500Wh battery capacity leaves no power worries for long hikes or camping trips. The integrated MPPT controller supports up to 500W solar input allowing the EB150 to be fully charged in 4.5 hours.

Pack 1: AC50S+SP120 €749 (previously €880)

Pack 2: EB70+SP120 €949 (previously €1,099)

Pack 3: EB150+2*SP120 €1,699 (previously €1,999)

Pack 4: AC200P+3*SP120 €2,699 (was €2,999)

Pack 5: AC200MAX+B230 €3,249 (previously €3,799)

Pack 6: AC300+2*B300+3*SP120 €7,899 (previously €8,599)

Where and when to buy

They’ve rounded up all of the best BLUETTI spring sales happening right now. You can see them at es.bluettipower.eu. Just keep in mind that the BLUETTI Spring Sale 2022 starts at 6:00pm PST on February 22nd and will end at the same time on March 14th.