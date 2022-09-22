Bluetooth sound not working well in Windows 11? so you can fix it

- Advertisement -

One of the things that has become essential with 11 computers is using connectivity to sync up different accessories. If the ones that have to do with the do not work as they should, we show you two options that may solve what is happening to you. In both cases, the problem is due to the operating system itself or the computer, so the first thing to do is rule out a malfunction of the accessory in question (headphones, for example). You can check this by connecting it to a smartphone. If all goes well, the problem is exactly the one we are going to deal with. Otherwise, the headset or any other accessory may not work properly. In this case, you will have no choice but to take it to the technical service. A price that can be a problem for the Pixel Watch Two are the processes that we are going to explain to you and that, in most cases, the possible problems that you have with Bluetooth connectivity on a computer that uses the Microsoft operating system . Restart the Bluetooth service It is possible that the connectivity malfunction is what leads to the sound not being heard on a regular basis. What you can do to make everything start correctly again is to follow these steps: Use the Windows + R key combination. Now in the box that appears on the screen, type the following: services.msc. Press Enter. Look in the lower area for the option of all the services within the Premises. Now, use the right mouse button and use the Stop option. Wait a minute, and do the same thing, but now you need to choose Start. It is recommended to do this in everything that includes Bluetooth in its name within the list of services. Once this is done, you are finished. Enable the Bluetooth adapter on the computer Sometimes, due to a problem, the adapter that you have on the Windows 11 computer is disabled, and it does not start once time has passed, which causes it to stop working. To change the situation, you must do the following: Press the Windows + X key combination. In the menu that appears, select Device Manager. Now look for the Bluetooth device you have on the computer in the list and click on it with the button mouse right. Among the options that appear, check if there is a call enable device. If so, use it regularly. The operation starts and, in principle, everything should work as usual from this moment. >