Bluetooth bracelets to play virtual instruments

During the last years we have seen many inventions related to the world of music, including devices that simulate the sound of instruments with the movement of the hands.

Today we extend the list with two very original Bluetooth bracelets.



They are Mictic’s musical bracelets, devices that appeared at this year’s MWC presenting themselves as an augmented reality audio wearable.

They have motion sensors, and can be connected to an iPhone (soon to android). From the app we select the musical instrument and we can control the sound produced by the bracelets by moving our hands and arms. The sound comes from the mobile, of course, as shown in the video tutorials on its website.

They have many musical instruments that we can imitate by moving, including a DJ mixer. We can also add and control background tracks and mix various instruments, always recording the result.

They have put real songs in the app, and they plan to expand them to make the experience more interesting and motivating.

The Mictic One costs 139 euros, and they already ship worldwide.

By the way, it requires precision and smoothness, it is not as simple as it seems, but each instrument has its own tutorial so that we can do it as well as possible with a little experience.