BlueStacks X, the new Android gaming service from the cloud to any device

BlueStacks began almost ten years ago as an emulator capable of bringing almost any Android mobile application to the Windows environment.

Much has happened since then, where among other aspects, cloud computing has been gaining a lot of prominence to allow things until recently unthinkable, such as the ability to run demanding games from the cloud to almost any device without the need for solvent hardware.



And speaking of games and cloud computing, BlueStacks today takes an important step by launching BlueStacks X, arriving in beta, to enable the transmission of Android games from the cloud for free, supported by advertisements, to any device that has a modern web browser.

BlueStacks offers its new service based on its hybrid cloud technology called now.gg in combination with Amazon’s AWS Graviton servers. In this way, users will be able to run Android games, in addition to other Android devices, on iphone, ipad, as well as on Windows, Linux and macOS systems, just by accessing the service through a web browser.

But that’s not all, since they also have a bot called Cloudy for the Discord platform, usually known by the community. gamer, for the execution of the games within the conversations that take place on the servers.

But from BlueStacks they go further, since as Rosen Sharma, CEO of BlueStacks, points out in a press release:

We will also allow you to customize the games you want on your server, and if you play them together, you will automatically connect to a Discord voice channel so that everyone can click and play the game in the cloud.

There are currently a total of 14 titles available, including Shadow Legends, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena and Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars, among others, with the promise of the addition of new titles every week.

The alternative for those who want to play more titles than those in the cloud is currently downloading the native application, which offers more than 200 titles to choose from.

The offer of games in the cloud is growing, where in this case we find an interesting service that offers Android games from the cloud to any device with a web browser.

It will be necessary to see if it is also possible to play on televisions and on how many other devices have a browser beyond mobile phones and desktops.