Bluesky, the new “Twitter” from Jack Dorsey, is coming in beta by invitation on iOS

As we are seeing in recent times, the social media paradigm is in the midst of a transformation process, heading towards a decentralized operating model, for which more and more is being committed, even by those who developed centralized social networks at the time.

We have seen it with Towns, also with Flipboard, and even with Bluesky, the project in which Jack Dorsey has been involved for several years, having started it in 2019 while he was still CEO of the company, with the idea of ​​being able to convert Twitter into a decentralized platform. in the future, something that he was unable to achieve, having left the position of CEO in November 2021 and ceased to be a director of Twitter permanently in May of last year.

Dorsey pointed to the need for an open and decentralized platform so that there is no concentrated power over who can participate and who cannot, and who can moderate the content published on social networks.

Bluesky as an open and decentralized alternative to Twitter

This is a vision similar to that shared by other creators of decentralized platforms, especially Web3 applications. It is curious that Bluesky received funding from Twitter when Dorsey was still on the board of directors, although the Bluesky founder pointed out at the time that Twitter funding:

it was not subject to any conditions except one: that Bluesky must research and develop technologies that allow for an open and decentralized public conversation.

With all this, Bluesky followed his path independently, and its operation will be possible basically thanks to the AT protocol, (originally called ADX, or «Authenticated Transfer Protocol»), which is equivalent to the ActivityPub protocol, integrated into services that They are part of the Fediverse like Mastodon, Pixelfed, PeerTube, FunkyWhale, among others.

Precisely, the fact of creating its own protocol, instead of ActivityPub, endorsed by the W3C, and which is being at least taken into account by more and more services, even by the veteran Flickr, has earned it criticism from some developers of Mastodon and other federated services.

With a similar appearance to Twitter, it is beginning to be for the first users

But in any case, Bluesky is beginning to reach users, there is already a beta version by invitation for iOS users, as reported in TechCrunch, which considers that a public release is soon to come.

According to the application intelligence firm data.ai, the Bluesky application for iOS was launched on February 17, recording that it has had some 2,000 installations since then. Since the aforementioned publication, they have already tested it and point out that, for the user, it offers basic functions similar to Twitter (the same can be said of post.news, which I tried weeks ago).

Users will get a user id of the type @username.bsky.social, they can create posts of more than 256 characters, including multimedia elements, and even follow and be followed, like on Twitter, where the current participants, who in principle are figures public, in practice they will miss the function of direct messages and lists.

With the rise of Mastodon in particular, and of the fediverso in general, especially since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter last October, Dorsey will have to find the rightful place for his new platform.

More information: TechCrunch

Image Credit: Bluesky on the Apple App Store