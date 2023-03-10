Bluesky: see the features of the social network founded by the former CEO of Twitter in the closed beta for iOS

Update (03/09/2023) – FM

Bluesky is a budding social network founded by Jack Dorsey, former chief executive of Twitter. The new platform is still in the testing phase with a closed beta for iOS, with a few thousand guest users, but it is possible that it will be made available to the general public soon. Meanwhile, the 9to5Mac released on Wednesday (08) some screenshots of the application that reveal many similarities to twitter. At first glance, it is clear that the interface is very similar to the social network purchased by Elon Musk. There are navigation buttons at the bottom and a main menu that can be opened by tapping your avatar. Check out:

Interactions on Bluesky are also identical to ways of socializing on Twitter. Users can like, reply, repost and quote posts in the same way they do on the famous rival platform. The content of feed is displayed in chronological order and without recommendations. The homepage only shows updates from people you follow.

Given its low user volume, there are still no ads on Bluesky. Social network developers claim that the public will always have the option to disable ads, but of course this must come at the cost of a paid subscription like Twitter Blue. “Some Bluesky experiences will have ads, some won’t,” said one. dev.

“broken” functions

Bluesky still has several buggy or missing features in its closed beta. GIFs, polls are not supported yet or hashtags on the social network. Errors in notifications, dark mode that does not activate automatically and lack of polish in the interface are other details that still need to be resolved. The closed beta is available for iPhone only, so there is no web or app version for Android and iPad. Users must wait until the platform announces the availability schedule of versions adapted for different systems.

One of the network’s developers reports that the next update promises a better flow of content and design improvements. In the future, Bluesky should support GIFs and discussions with hashtags.

decentralized platform

Bluesky stands out for its decentralized naturethat is, all information shared on the social network is stored on independent servers — which do not belong to the company that developed the platform —, allowing users to have much more control (and responsibility) over their own data. Jack Dorsey created a project that aimed to make his old social network decentralized in mid-2019, and after leaving his position as CEO of Twitter, he resumed the project. The result is Bluesky, which promises to be a great competitor to Mastodon, also decentralized, and Koo, which is trying to conquer the Europeian public.

Original text (01/03/2023)

Bluesky: Former Twitter CEO’s social network launches in closed beta for iOS

O bluesky is getting closer and closer to being released and rivaling the twitter. For those who don't know, this is a social network created by Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of the blue bird platform and who left the post in November 2021. But, the new network is not yet available to all users. That's because only people with devices that use the iOS system are able to use the social network app. In addition, it is necessary to have an invitation so that you can finally enjoy the beta version available so far. So, we have to wait a little longer for more news.

This is perhaps the first news about the project, which, after being announced in 2019, remained without updates for a long time, despite the Twitter profile referring to the portal having remained somewhat active. Even so, there was no way of knowing when he would be able to show his face to the public. For now, in addition to the iOS application, there is also the official website of the future Twitter competitor. When opening, the user only has the option to enter his e-mail. In the app, you can still make some adjustments, but you need to have an invitation code to register.





So far, it has not been revealed when these codes will be distributed to the people who will be able to use this closed beta version. Therefore, it is worth keeping an eye out for new updates regarding Jack Dorsey’s new project, which even after his departure from Twitter, took responsibility for the dismissals made by Elon Musk.



