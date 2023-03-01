Bluesky: Former Twitter CEO’s social network launches in closed beta for iOS

O bluesky is getting closer and closer to being released and rivaling the twitter. For those who don’t know, this is a social network created by Jack Dorseythe former CEO of the blue bird platform and who left the post in November 2021. But, the new network is not yet available to all users. That’s because only people with devices that use the iOS system are able to use the social network app. In addition, it is necessary to have an invitation so that you can finally enjoy the beta version available so far. So, we have to wait a little longer for more news.

This is perhaps the first news about the project, which, after being announced in 2019, remained without updates for a long time, despite the Twitter profile referring to the portal having remained somewhat active. Even so, there was no way of knowing when he would be able to show his face to the public. - Advertisement - For now, in addition to the iOS application, there is also the official website of the future Twitter competitor. When opening, the user only has the option to enter his e-mail. In the app, you can still make some adjustments, but you need to have an invitation code to register.





So far, it has not been revealed when these codes will be distributed to the people who will be able to use this closed beta version. Therefore, it is worth keeping an eye out for new updates regarding Jack Dorsey’s new project, which even after his departure from Twitter, took responsibility for the dismissals made by Elon Musk. LG W11, LG W31 and LG W31 +: three new inexpensive entry-level with Helio P22



