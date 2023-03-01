5G News
Bluesky available by invitation for iOS: it is the decentralized social network...

Bluesky available by invitation for iOS: it is the decentralized social network of the former CEO of Twitter

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Bluesky lands on the App Store and is available for download by invitation only. For those wondering what it is, it is necessary to take a step back, up to 2019, when Twitter was still headed by Jack Dorsey.

That year, the then CEO had decided to challenge social media, revolutionizing the concept that underlay them, democratizing them, transforming them from platforms into protocol. The project was called just that: Bluesky. It was an idea of ​​a new generation, open and decentralized social network. And now from an idea it has turned into something tangible.


The app was born as a social protocol: a first version called was developed last spring ADX extensionsubsequently simplified and optimized up to what has arrived on iOS today: the new iteration is called AT Protocoli.e. Authenticated Transfer Protocol, defined as “new federated social network“. It is decentralized, fast and open, and for “federated” Bluesky refers to the how servers communicate with each other. “It means you get to choose the provider and individuals and businesses can self-host if they choose“.

Bluesky”evokes a wide open space of possibilities“. “It will be a portal to the world of possibilities on top of the AT protocol“.

Credits: TechCrunch

The AT protocol is based on four pillars:

  • account portability: it is possible to move your account from one provider to another, thus avoiding that your online identity is in the hands of a single person
  • choice of algorithm: control of the algorithm so that it is the user who decides which contents to access
  • interoperability: AT Protocol complements Lexicon, schema-based interoperability framework”to help solve coordination challenges“. It must ensure competition
  • performance: protocols are selected that have performance (loading times) as a prerogative

Bluesky is no longer a part of Twitter, albeit his own from Twitter he seems to have taken several cues. It is possible to add to the waiting list via the link in SOURCE: it is only for iOS, at the moment there is no information regarding a possible availability on Android.

