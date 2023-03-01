Bluesky available by invitation for iOS: it is the decentralized social network of the former CEO of Twitter

Bluesky lands on the App Store and is available for download by invitation only. For those wondering what it is, it is necessary to take a step back, up to 2019, when Twitter was still headed by Jack Dorsey. That year, the then CEO had decided to challenge social media, revolutionizing the concept that underlay them, democratizing them, transforming them from platforms into protocol. The project was called just that: Bluesky. It was an idea of ​​a new generation, open and decentralized social network. And now from an idea it has turned into something tangible.





The app was born as a social protocol: a first version called was developed last spring ADX extensionsubsequently simplified and optimized up to what has arrived on iOS today: the new iteration is called AT Protocoli.e. Authenticated Transfer Protocol, defined as "new federated social network". It is decentralized, fast and open, and for "federated" Bluesky refers to the how servers communicate with each other. "It means you get to choose the provider and individuals and businesses can self-host if they choose". Bluesky"evokes a wide open space of possibilities". "It will be a portal to the world of possibilities on top of the AT protocol".