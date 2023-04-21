Bluesky already has its own official Android application available

Bluesky, the decentralized alternative that Jack Dorsey has been promoting since 2019, already has its official mobile application for Android devices, available for free through the Google Play Store.

The version for Android devices now comes a month after the release of the version of Bluesky for iOS device users through the Apple App Store.



An invitation is still required

However, as with Bluesky for iOS, it is necessary to have an invitation to be part of its user community, which currently has more than 25,000 people, so it is unlikely that the same contacts can be followed that you already have on other social platforms.

As we have been commenting for a long time, Bluesky is part of the momentum that decentralized and open social platforms are taking as alternatives to the centralized social platforms that exist today.

Mastodon is the decentralized social platform of reference, forming part of the so-called Fediverso, being the one that has been gaining the most users since Elon Musk took control of Twitter last fall, reaching six million additional users in a few months up to reach a total of more than ten million users worldwide.

And if Mastodon relies on the ActivityPub protocol to enable federation (relationship) between different servers, Bluesky also has its own open and decentralized protocol called Authenticated Transfer (AT) (originally called ADX, or “Authenticated Transfer Protocol”), which comes to be something similar, so that users can choose to use the official Bluesky server or opt for another server that may be available, including the one that one may be managing.

Possibility to choose server in Android

In fact, when entering the Android application for the first time, it is offered to choose either the official server, for which the invitation is necessary, which can be requested from it, or opt for a different server, having to provide the data requested in the application.

Users will be able to switch from one server to another at any time if they find a better one, or even a different one, and without losing their contacts and data, something that will already sound familiar to Mastodon users.

It is already a matter of this alternative to Twitter continuing to develop, still lacking some functions, such as direct messages, although the interface is quite similar to that of Twitter, which would facilitate its use with hardly any learning curves in a given moment.