Blue Monday 2022: Why is today the most depressing day of the year? 

If you’ve been scrolling through social media today, you’ve probably seen that it’s Blue Monday. But what does it mean?

We’re not long after celebrating “the most wonderful time of the year”, and the “New Year, new me” nonsense has gone out the window already, leaving us with Blue Monday.

With the financial repercussions of Christmas looming over us, along with the dark evening and dreary weather, it’s no surprise that it’s the most depressing day of the year.

The history behind Blue Monday

Back in 2005, Sky Travel used an equation to try to calculate what the saddest day of the year was using elements such as weather, debt levels, time since Christmas, and motivation.

The date it supposedly produced was the third Monday of January, which this year falls on January 17.

But even though it was a term created for a press release, psychologists say there is something to it.

Why does it trend every year?

January can be a depressing time for many with spikes in divorce rates and people leaving their jobs.

However, many use Blue Monday on social media as a way to shine a light on mental health and well-being.









What can I do if I’m feeling down in the dumps?

There are some simple things you can do to help you through any tough days, but if you are really struggling with your mental health, you should seek medical advice.

Here are some tips to get through Blue Monday.

Exercise

You don’t have to do anything drastic, but even going for a walk can be a very effective way to clear your mind.

Get outdoors

It is important to get enough sunlight even on those short winter days, so if you can get outside in the morning or during your lunch break it can make a real difference.

Whether it’s going out to play with the dog or surrounding yourself with nature, it can create a more positive mindset.

Talk to friends and family

A small chat that can really change someone’s day, whether it’s having a laugh or finding comfort in a friend, talking to other people can help you cope with feeling low.

So go for coffee with a pal or give a relative a phone call, a small gesture can go a long way.

Make plans

Looking forward to something can get the good mood going, even just planning a small weekend activity can help you get excited.

