Blue Beetle: film with the participation of Bruna Marquezine wins its first trailer

The wait is finally over! Warner Bros. Pictures released this Monday (03), the first trailer for Blue Beetle, the newest production based on DC Comics (before the restructuring proposed by James Gunn) that hits theaters in August 2023 .

Newly graduated, Jaime Reyes (Maridueña) returns home full of expectations for the future, but soon discovers that his home is no longer the same. As he tries to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes and hands Jaime an ancient relic of alien biotechnology – the Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime as its symbiotic host, his life changes forever. He gains incredible armor that gives him extraordinary powers and becomes the Superhero Blue Beetle.

Also joining the cast are Adriana Barraza (“Rambo: Last Blood,” “Thor”) as Jaime’s grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (“Narcos,” “Narcos: Mexico”) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (“Mayans MC,” the “The Predator” films) as his mother, Bianca; Raoul Max Trujillo (“Sicario” films, “Mayans MC”) as the villainous Carapax; with Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon (“Monarch,” “The Last Steps of a Man”) as Victoria Kord, who in the comics is Ted Kord’s sister; and George Lopez (from the “Rio” and “The Smurfs” franchises) as Jaime’s uncle, Rudy. The film also stars Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories,” “Abracadabra 2”) as Jaime’s sister, Milagro; and Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”) as Dr. Sanchez.

In the feature, Marquezine plays the character Jenny Kord, who steals the scarab from her mother’s company, Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), and gives it to Jaime. With that, we see that the girl will have a great importance in the plot, since Ted Kord, her uncle, is considered the original Blue Beetle.

So, what did you think of the trailer?