Bloomberg goes ahead and reveals the details of the AR / VR headset that Apple will announce on Monday

Apple’s biggest product launch event in nearly a decade kicks off Monday, when the company will unveil its new AR/VR product category, along with new Macs and software updates across all its platforms.

The event starts from the company’s campus in Cupertino, California, on Monday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time).

The highlight of the event will be a mixed reality viewer, which will probably be called Reality Pro either XR Pro, along with a new xrOS operating system for the device. We are also likely to see new Mac laptops and desktops and software updates like watchOS 10, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14.

The company will also highlight updates to the services of its platforms related to fitness, health and finance and will further merge your devices to work better together and keep people within the Apple ecosystem.

Over the past few months, Bloomberg has reported on Apple’s plans for new products arriving at the Worldwide Developers Conference, and now Has published a summary of everything to expect.

Mixed reality viewer and xrOS

Apple’s first viewer will be a ultra-premium device made of glass, carbon fiber and aluminum.

Its appearance is ssimilar to a high-tech ski goggles, has a new magnetic charger to supply power, a curved front with an external screen to display the user’s facial expressions and eyes, and multiple external cameras to allow video pass-through, depth sensing, and hand control.

The main uses will be communication, video consumption, well-being, games and productivity. One person who has used the device has rated it in part as “status symbol” and partly like him “future of the computer”.

The product mixes augmented and virtual reality. Virtual reality functions will be activated by a pair of brilliant 4K displays inside the headset, while augmented reality functionality will be activated by video pass-through mode.

The headset has a digital crown like the Apple Watch so users can toggle between AR and VR. In virtual reality, the user is fully immersed. When augmented reality is activated, content and apps are slightly blurred and blend in with the real environment around the user.

The hull will be powered by a M2 chip with 16 GB of RAM and will use a Extreme battery resembling a larger version of the iPhone’s MagSafe battery. The battery will be connected to the visor by a cable. The circular power adapter will be attached by a magnet and a clockwise twist to lock it from falling out during use. The battery will only last about two hours after each charge.

Users will operate the viewer with their eyes and hands, so they can look at an item to highlight it, then pinch to select it. You will also have Siri. The viewer has a set of microphones and speakers mounted close to the wearer’s temples, but will rely on AirPods to improve spatial audio.

The device will cost about $3,000. and Apple doesn’t plan to make a lot of money from it. It could be one of the few Apple products that doesn’t provide a huge margin, as Apple doesn’t want to get out of the market completely.

Apple has also talked about initially sell the device only in the US and expects to sell about 900,000 units in the first year. The company believes that sales will start slowly, but that the device offers a market opportunity the size of the Apple Watch. It also poses a reputational risk, given its high price and lack of an established market.

Although the viewer will debut on Monday, it won’t go on sale for a few months. Internally, the company has considered release dates ranging from after the release of the iPhone 15 to December or early 2024. It has registered names that suggest brands ranging from Reality Pro or Reality One to XR Pro, while the operating system itself will be dubbed xrOS.

Apple has built a large structure on the Apple Park campus to provide controlled hands-on demonstrations of the device to select attendees and media present at the conference. The company has set up an area in the basketball courts near its gym for employees. Apple also has future demos planned for the summer. When you show the device, you plan to focus on the FaceTime immersion in virtual reality, Apple TV+ content and games.

A snap-on prescription lens system will play an important role in the headset presentation, demo, and sales process as it the device is too thin to wear normal glasses under it.

Apple is also looking into notifying potential customers with certain conditions not to purchase or use the device due to the impact that augmented reality and virtual reality may have on their health. These include people with Meniere’s disease, past traumatic brain injuries, post-concussive syndrome, migraines, and vertigo.

Some people who have tried it have also discovered that the product, which is nearing a development phase called DVT (Design Validation Testing), overheats.

When a user turns on the viewer, they can sync their Apple account data from an iPhone or download it from iCloud. The device will have aa home screen of icons and widgets similar to the iPad and users will be able to handle multiple applications at the same time in the space. Applications can be placed in a specific physical space, such as a living room, and when the user re-enters that room, their previous workspace will reappear.

The viewer will feature many of the same apps as the iPad and iPhone, such as Books, Camera, Contacts, FaceTime, Files, Freeform, Home, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Notes, Photos, Reminders, Safari, Stocks, TV and timeeither. A new meditation-focused wellness app and a portal for watching sports are also planned. The company is also working on a Fitness+ training app for the device.

The viewer will run the hundreds of thousands of iPad apps that already exist in the App Store with no additional work or minimal modification required. Apple will provide a Mac-based software development kit and simulator for developers to create optimized applications.

The device will have advanced video conferencing and virtual meeting rooms with realistic avatars, which will ideally make users feel like they are interacting in the same place, and new collaboration tools through the Freeform app that will allow users to work on virtual whiteboards and review material together. There are also features that integrate with existing Apple devices, such as using the viewfinder as an external monitor.

New Macs and macOS 14

Apple plans to spend a fair amount of time on the Mac at WWDC 2023, after it unveiled the revamped 13-inch MacBook Air at the developer conference last year.

Apple has been planning to introduce a new 15-inch MacBook Air in the conference. The new model will look similar to the current MacBook Air, but larger in size. Initially, Apple planned to release this machine last year along with the smaller version.

Apple is also nearing the debut of an updated line of MacStudio in the new M2 Max and M2 Ultra configurations to replace last year’s M1 Max and M1 Ultra models. The new machines and their chips have recently been seen in tests. The M2 Max chip is the same as the one in the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, while the M2 Ultra will be completely new.

He M2 Ultra-chip It will include 24 CPU cores (16 high-performance and 8 efficient) and will offer up to 76 graphics cores. The company also has 64GB, 128GB, and 192GB RAM options planned.

That M2 Ultra chip could also make its way to the Mac Pro after Apple gave up on working on an even more powerful chip that would kick into the high end of its chip lineup by doubling the performance of the Ultra component.

Although these machines are unlikely to be talked about, the company is also working on M3 versions of the MacBook Air, the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, the higher-end MacBook Pros, and the iMac.

The new Mac operating system, codenamed Sunburst, is unlikely to see any major changes this year, instead bringing support for new features released in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17

iOS 17, codenamed Dawn, will bring a new smart screen mode for iphone when the device is locked and placed in landscape mode. This feature will include an interface to display upcoming calendar appointments and other bits of information, in addition to notifications.

We will also see a diary app to take notes and update your friends on activities like a bike ride. The app will allow you to keep track of your moods and emotions, and should take full advantage of the iPhone’s location services.

The wallet app it will be updated as the company deepens into financial services. This could include further linking the app to third-party credit cards to display balance information, mirroring the Apple Card experience.

share play will receive improvements related to Apple’s AR/VR viewer. AND Air Play it will facilitate the transmission of content to televisions and speakers that you do not own, such as in hotels.

The updates of the health app they include options to record moods and manage vision problems. The app will also be coming to the iPad for the first time.

Apple has also already unveiled a bunch of new accessibility features for iOS 17, like a new interface with larger controls and an AI feature to replicate your voice. And, as usual, there will be performance improvements and bug fixes across the board.

watchOS 10

Apple recovers the widgets for apple watch and will make them a fundamental part of the new operating system. The widgets will look similar to those on the iOS and iPadOS home screen and will allow users to scroll through the weather, stock quotes, upcoming calendar appointments, and more.

Apple is changing the behavior of some Apple Watch buttonsincluding the Digital Crown, to open the new widget interface instead of the standard home screen app selection.

Apple is revamping all of the core Apple Watch apps with new designs to take advantage of the larger screens on Apple Watch Ultra and larger standard watches.



