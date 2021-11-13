Bloodshore Review: An interactive movie between Fortnite and the Hunger Games

Do you remember the “golden days” of video games in Full Motion Video? We are around the mid-90s, and many developers eager to amaze the public with increasingly realistic and credible graphics are focusing on the creation of real interactive films, with real actors and completely focused on FMV sequences. Similar productions have characterized the stock of consoles such as the SEGA CD and the 3DO, also obtaining a certain following among the players: after all we are in an era in which new ideas are experimented to shape the future of the videogame industry, which at the time was about to take its first steps towards the transition to three dimensions, then completed with the advent of the first PlayStation, of the Nintendo 64 he was born in SEGA Saturn.

For a short time it was thought that FMV would also be part of this new videogame season, completing the detachment from 2D that characterized the early days of the videogame. These titles, however, had a small, big problem: gameplay was sacrificed in favor of technological artifices, transforming the user into a passive spectator with very little room for maneuver. There wasn’t the complexity of classic adventures, and there wasn’t a focus on storytelling in the games Telltale or Quantic Dream (about the study of David Cage, you can read our review of Detroit Become Human): these products reduced the playful component to a minimum and, once the initial wonder was exhausted, the video sequences lost their charm, still proving substantially primitive.

It is therefore no coincidence that most of the FMV games have been rejected by critics. Despite everything, there have been some iconic titles: think of Night Trap (here is the review of Night Trap 25th Anniversary Edition), whose violent contents contributed, together with the famous Mortal Kombat, at the birth of the American classification body ESRB. In an era in which the revival of old glories and genres is consolidated, even FMV productions have enjoyed a new lifeblood: the software house Wales Interactive for example, it specializes in this type of production, having already made titles such as The Bunker or Late Shift. The Welsh studio now returns to the office with Bloodshore, interactive action movie full of intrigue, available at PC, iOS, PS5, PS4, Switch and consul of the family Xbox.

Welcome to Kill / Stream

Bloodshore tells of a macabre and adrenaline-fueled reality show, Kill / Stream, which sees the participation of a large group of streamers, entertainers, celebrities on the avenue of the sunset and criminals who clash in a battle to the death in the style of battle royale. Those who triumph can completely change their lives, gaining fame and 10 million dollars. The event, very popular all over the world, is now in its thirteenth season, set this time on a remote island: 50 competitors they have been selected to do battle within a wild and hostile territory, scattered with anti-personnel mines well hidden in the woods and uncultivated lands of the island.

The debut of the new edition also brings with it a shocking novelty: it will not be possible to retire, either win or die. With such harsh rules, the creation of factions becomes inevitable at least in the early stages of the game: we will specifically follow the events of a small group of participants ready to parachute into the unknown. The protagonist of the adventure is Nick Romeo, failed actor in search of redemption: the player will live the story from his point of view, leading him to make choices that will have consequences not only on his survival, but also on the relationships with his group.

Accompanying him in the early stages of Kill / Stream there is in fact a handful of competitors willing to collaborate to increase their chances of survival: the former child prodigy Scarlet, the podcaster Ari, the vlogger Gav, the gamer Tish, the enigmatic Eight and finally Dev, suspected of being a cannibal. However, Nick doesn’t participate in Kill / Stream just to find glory, but is determined to unravel the conspiracy that seems to be hiding behind the organization of this cruel game to the massacre.

Man must decide whether to act independently or trust his companions in what remains a free-for-all challenge, where life is at stake. This plot from B-Movie it is in fact the beating heart of Bloodshore, which has its roots in a not particularly original narrative concept, but leaving users the possibility to decide the fate not only of the protagonist, but also of the companions who surround him. The idea itself is not evil, and in the early stages of the adventure the construction of the story is overall quite captivating, also thanks to its outline made of eccentric presenters, livestreams, live commentaries and real-time reactions of streamers and spectators. scattered around the world. Theoretically, Bloodshore offers FMV films for a total duration of 8 hours, an aspect that therefore suggests not only a plot with continuous development, but also a replay value guaranteed the choices made during the game.

In practice, however, completing a game of Bloodshore actually requires very little time: the development of the story is in fact hasty, and fails to create the right amount of suspense in the interval between the twists that mark the progression, many of which they are rather “telephoned”. There are key revelations that are liquidated within a few minutes: the script leaves no room for any further study, and consequently also the characterization of the characters is almost nil, except for the details related to the background of the supporting actors.

Mind you, offering a complex plot is certainly not the purpose of Bloodshore, which simply aims to give the audience a few hours of brutal lightheartedness, exactly like the B-movies it is inspired by. Even considering the conceptual matrix of the project, however, it is clear how a greater care for the story could have made everything much more intriguing, and give an extra touch of personality to the title of Wales Interactive. The development of the plot is so rapid that you arrive at the final sequences almost without realizing it, neglecting many other aspects of the reality show such as, for example, the fate of the other groups arriving on the island.

And to be a product focused on action, splatter and adrenaline, even in this sense Bloodshore leaves a lot to be desired: the fighting sequences at the base of the title are in fact very limited and leave ample space for dialogues and interactions between the protagonists (including a couple of very forced romances without context), sometimes soporific and without concrete developments. If nothing else, the actors go out of their way to render their interpretations are convincing. Nothing memorable, mind you, but we appreciate the efforts made by the extras to make credible not only the story but also the action phases, juggling special effects that can be improved and fights that seem to move in slow motion.

The weight of choices

In short, do our decisions have real consequences on the development of the Bloodshore plot? Yes and no. Making choices is first of all the only “playful” activity offered to the player, who otherwise will not be able to interact in any way with what happens on the screen. The frequency of the narrative crossroads, however, is not particularly high and it can happen to witness entire sequences without any possibility of interaction.

Often the options available are limited to two alternatives, and in some stages of the story our decisions have no consequence on the story: this happens in particular in the first moments of the adventure, while the choices of the advanced stages tend instead to have more effects. significant. Depending on how Nick acts relationships of trust change with teammates, while certain actions result in the death of other characters or the loss of useful resources. However, it should be noted that the fate of some participants is in fact immutable, while a possible premature death of Nick will bring us back to the previous crossroads, forcing us to take an alternative route to continue. A dynamic that changes near the end, when the player’s choices could result in the final death of the protagonist, complete with a “bad ending” and closing credits. In this case the story ends and we start over, usually with the aim of arriving at a different ending than the one obtained previously.

They are there in everything 294 scenes within Bloodshore, a figure that ensures high replayability for those eager to discover all that the roughly 8 hours of FMV footage (made with some care) has to offer. After hitting the credits for the first time, it will be possible skip the movies already seen, in order to speed up the development of the story. Of course, the total duration is partly inflated by sequences that take place in the same, identical manner and with unchanged dialogues even by opting for different narrative paths: in this circumstance it will not be possible to skip the “already seen” movie, as the game will consider it like a new piece of history.

Overall, the feeling is that the choices made actively contribute to shaping the adventure, but with a not particularly abundant amount of crossroads, in some moments it seems that the story must necessarily follow a predetermined path, regardless of the player’s decisions. In any case the game boasts a good atmosphere, even intensified by a apt use of the soundtrack which, as far as possible, contributes to making the story more engaging.