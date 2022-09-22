Bloodborne: Insider Says He’s Seen A PC Version Of The Game In The Past

Update (21/09/2022) – GS

It's been a long time since we've heard rumors about the release of a remastered of for the PS5, as well as the PC port and even a sequel. While Sony hasn't confirmed these rumors as of yet, in the last week, a Twitter profile has begun to suggest that the game's code is "too messed up" to allow this porting to happen. According to Lance McDonald, a renowned in the Bloodborne community, Sony's Japan Studio had a version of the game running on PC on Windows 7. In his Twitter account, McDonald claims he saw this version with his own eyes. Unfortunately, we don't know what happened to this PC version of the game, as Sony shut down Japan Studio in 2021. The insider notes that as long as this version has existed, Sony hasn't done anything with it yet.

A 60fps patch for the PS4 version is 2 lines of code that need changing. Japan Studio had a build of the game that was running on Windows 7 when they were shut down and Sony likely still has that build sitting in their archives, as well as all the source for it. I’ve seen it. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) September 21, 2022

McDonald believes PlayStation is “probably” in the process of working on something new related to Bloodborne at the moment, whether it’s porting to PC, remastering for PS5, or the alleged sequel. It’s worth remembering that in October of last year, insider Shpeshal Nick revealed that multiple sources confirmed to him that the PC version of the game was ready, but as we said, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. As always, we must wait for official information.

Original text – 10/18/2021

Bloodborne: New Rumor Claims PC Version Is Ready

Since before Sony announced the acquisition of Bluepoint Games for its PlayStation Studios family, several rumors related to the Bloodborne franchise indicated that the game would get a PC version and a remaster for the PS5, but so far, none of this has been confirmed. Even though many well-known sources in the games industry have echoed the information, Sony has remained silent on the matter, but it seems that news about the project may be closer than ever. In a new episode of his XboxEra Podcast, Shpeshal Nick revealed that multiple sources have confirmed to him that the PC version of the game is ready. His sources also backed up claims that Bluepoint is also working on a remaster and a sequel. According to some moderators on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, Nick privately showed them some evidence about the above rumors, before Colin Moriarty even commented on the matter a few weeks ago. So, can we expect an announcement soon?

Update (07/12/2021) – GS

Bloodborne: Rumor indicates “Hunter’s Edition” remastered for PS5 and PC

There have been rumors for a while that we will have a remastered version of Bloodborne for PS5. Last week, a post on 4chan claimed that the title Bloodborne: Endless Night would be announced in September for the PlayStation 5 and Steam. According to the rumor, the title would be released in November, being a port of the PS4 version. The rumor said that the project is in development by a small team at FromSoftware and aims to run the game at 4K 60fps on PS5, while the PC version allows up to 8K resolution. Apparently, the game will earn much more than a port for the new generation, as another rumor from user Demonite on 4chan claims that the title should also win a Hunter’s Edition on PS5, which will bring new content. Although the rumor states that the Edition will not have new stages, we will see an expanded version of the Cainhurst Castle and Cathedral Ward maps. The information says that we will have three new right-hand weapons and three left-hand weapons, namely: Cosmic Revolver (Left Hand);

Impact Rifle – Double Barrel Shotgun (Left Hand);

The Great One’s Touch (Left Hand);

Cainhurts Flail (Right Hand);

Coldblood Coil (Right Hand);

Kos Placenta (Right Hand). Also, the post says that the PS5 version will have two performance modes: Quality Mode = 30 FPS with native 4K and ray-traced shadows;

Performance Mode = 60 FPS at 1440p upscaled to 4K with low quality ray tracing shadows. The PC version of Bloodborne will be released between 6 and 12 months after the release of the PS5 version, according to the rumor. Finally, Demonite says we’ll get a $20 upgrade for the current base version of Bloodborne and $10 if they have the base game with DLC, plus a free upgrade for those who own the Game of the Year edition. It is not possible to know if the rumor is in fact true, but the information is quite complete, which gives a certain credibility. Will the above information be confirmed?

Original text – 06/21/2021 These Xiaomi smartbands and smartwatch will stop receiving support very soon

Bloodborne Remastered Could Be Coming to PS5 and PC

A remastered version of the game Bloodborne could be coming soon to PlayStation 5 and PC. This is what a rumor from a French insider named SoulsHunt indicates, who is already known for leaks that have been confirmed in the gaming industry. According to information from SoulsHunt, the remastered edition of the title from From Software, which was released in 2015 for the PS4, should arrive as a time exclusive for the Sony console and be released for the PC in the sequel.





Other rumors suggest that Bloodborne PC version will not run above 60 FPS. The news is expected to be announced at the next Sony event dedicated to PlayStation. Fans of the title are also waiting for the next-gen version of Sony’s console to allow the Game runs at 60 FPS and 4K resolution native.

Beaucoup attendent joins suite to Bloodborne plus cell n’arrivera pas. FS préfère se focaliser sur de nouvelles IPs Cependant, Bloodborne sortira bien cette année sur PS5 (plus tard sur PC) ! Le remaster n’est pas développé par Bluepoint ni FS mais est ambitieux pic.twitter.com/zX2aBEkMAC — SoulsHunt (@SoulsHunts) June 19, 2021