Blood tests through a microscope, to check for bacteria

Middle ear inflammation often triggers cholesteatoma, an aggressive form of chronic otitis media. To detect cholesteatomas and bacterial biofilms and remove them safely, the new collaborative project ‘BetterView’ is working on a special surgical microscope.

This so-called SWIR microscope system uses short-wave infrared light. The goal is to illuminate blood, bacterial biofilms, cartilage, and soft tissue; show them spatially; and make them distinguishable from each other.

The seven partner institutions cooperating in the project include the University of Bielefeld and Klinikum Bielefeld, one of the hospitals that make up the OWL University Hospital. The research is coordinated by the medical technology company Munich Surgical Imaging. A total of 4.1 million euros will be spent on the project. The Federal Ministry of Education and Research is funding the new research.

Minimally invasive surgery works with the smallest skin incisions, so little tissue is injured during operations. Light microscopes help surgeons examine the area to be operated on. They illuminate the surgical field and transfer a high-resolution image to a screen.

Until now, however, surgical microscopy has worked almost exclusively with light in the visible spectral range. Currently available microscopes reach their limits when a surface is covered by bleeding or contaminated by bacteria. To give surgeons a clear view in such situations, the new “BetterView” project is developing the new SWIR surgical microscope. SWIR stands for Shortwave Infrared.

Sensors for shortwave infrared light have recently become available

“An advanced generation of image sensors now makes it possible to equip surgical microscopes with a new function: to process and display images in the shortwave infrared light spectrum in real time,” says Professor Dr. Thomas Huser from the Faculty of Physics. from Bielfeld. College. Huser is a specialist in biomedical photonics, dealing with the development of new microscopy methods. Along with his team, he is building and using high-resolution microscopes while developing software for image processing.

Microscopes with sensors such as the SWIR surgical microscope first have to automatically analyze and process the recorded image signal.

In order for the surgical microscope to display shortwave infrared signals, Huser and his team are developing their own software that filters light outside the shortwave infrared spectrum and computes a three-dimensional view of the image. “In addition, the software needs to produce color contrasts. Those colored markings make it easy to distinguish, for example, between nerves and soft tissues,” explains Huser. The software has to display the video image in real time so that the surgeons in the operating room can work accurately and see without delay what their intervention is doing in the surgical field.

Study with new microscope at OWL University Hospital To test the SWIR surgical microscope in practice, the project will initially use it to treat cholesteatoma, a chronic inflammation of the middle ear that produces pus. The microscope will be tested at the Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery at the OWL University Hospital in the Klinikum Bielefeld. The clinic performs the largest number of cholesteatoma operations in the entire country: 650 procedures a year.

“If a cholesteatoma is left untreated, it can cause serious damage,” says Professor Holger Sudhoff, MD, PhD, FRCS, FRCPath, Head of the University Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery at Klinikum Bielefeld and Member of the Faculty of Medicine . OWL. “In such cases, chronic inflammation will destroy all three auditory ossicles, so the affected person will lose hearing in that ear,” Sudhoff explains.

In later stages, the inflammation can also lead to facial paralysis, meningitis, and intracranial abscesses. Cholesteatoma, usually accompanied by severe bone destruction, can be caused by a middle ear infection or retractions of the tympanic membrane extending into the middle ear.

Common surgical microscopes at their limits

Operating only in the range of light visible to humans, operating microscopes are typically used for diagnosis, surgery, and follow-up care. “They help us determine if a bacterial biofilm has formed,” Sudhoff says. If a cholesteatoma becomes inflamed by bacteria, it will grow faster and damage the surrounding bones more severely. However, the extent to which bacterial colonization has spread is often not visible under standard microscopes due to, for example, bleeding that obscures the biofilm.

In addition to microscopy, specialists also use computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to diagnose cholesteatoma. However, this cannot distinguish possible middle ear fluid from a cholesteatoma. MRI is also used to prepare for surgery. Although it provides higher resolution than CT, the disadvantage is that it cannot show the details of the ossicles with sufficient precision.

Using the microscope to completely eliminate bacterial infestation

The project team expects a number of benefits from the new SWIR microscope. Its ability to see through blood and distinguish bacteria-infested tissue, bone, nerve, and soft tissue is especially important.

“Already during the operation, this will allow the surgeons to see where the remaining bacterial colonization in the middle ear is still present,” says Dr. Hans Kiening, project coordinator at the Munich Surgical Imaging (MSI) medical technology company. “This allows them to completely remove infected areas that could otherwise lead to the development of a new cholesteatoma.”

MSI provides a surgical microscope that is already used in surgery and provides high resolution images. The new project is based on this development. Compared to conventional microscopes, the future SWIR microscope will also be able to see through soft tissue. This will make it possible to examine optically hidden areas as well.

Surgeons will then be able to see if the bone material in the inner ear has been colonized or damaged by bacteria. In addition, the microscope should increase patient safety. If surgeons can see and distinguish the inner ear accurately, there is less risk of damaging sensitive structures such as the facial nerve or the labyrinths of the inner ear.

Chronic diseases play an important role in research at the OWL School of Medicine. These are diseases that persist for a long time and are often difficult to treat or not completely curable. Chronic diseases are among the most common health problems in Germany and other industrialized countries. The OWL of the Faculty of Medicine treats them as part of its research profile ‘Medicine for People with Disabilities and Chronic Diseases’.