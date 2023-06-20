Blood pressure monitoring within everyone’s reach. The innovative smartphone accessory

- Advertisement -

The blood pressure it is an indicator of vital health, but until now its measurement has required expensive devices or visits to the doctor. However, a groundbreaking invention from the University of California, San Diego could change everything.

BPClip: The Low Cost Device

Developed by researchers at the University of California, San Diego, the BPClip is a low-cost device that attaches to your smartphone, allowing you to measure your blood pressure at home. Its operation is based on the phone’s flashlight and camera, as well as basic physics principles.

- Advertisement -

The device consists of a plastic clip equipped with a spring mechanism and two light channels. One of these channels directs the light from the flashlight towards the finger, while the other guides the reflected light towards the phone’s camera for processing.

How does BPClip work?

To understand how BPClip works, we must first understand a basic principle: the blood absorbs light. In a dark environment, if you cover your phone’s flashlight with your finger, you will notice a pulse of light coming from your finger, which is caused by the flow of blood back and forth through the veins and arteries of your finger. with every beat of your heart.

The device records these light pulses using the phone’s camera. By averaging the brightness of each captured frame, the app can read how much blood is flowing through your finger in real time. To calculate blood pressure, BPClip also needs to know how this blood flow changes as pressure is applied to the finger, a process similar to that used by cuff-measuring devices.

The Future of BPClip

BPClip is in an early stage, but has shown its potential as a low-cost and affordable blood pressure monitoring device. Although there is still room to improve its accuracy, it can already provide readings that can alert users to potential health problems, motivating them to seek the help of a doctor.

- Advertisement -

We hope this device will be an important step towards low-cost, accessible health technology that can especially benefit underserved populations who often do not have access to proper diagnosis and treatment.

The challenge now is to make this device adaptable to a wider variety of smartphones and to make its readings even more accurate. However, with each small advance, we move closer to a future in which each individual can have greater control over their own health.

Source: arstechnica.com