“Blonde” and “El rey, Vicente Fernández”, among the most anticipated premieres of Netflix for September

With the arrival of September Not only does autumn enter, the dates and premiere titles of the new productions that it brings are also revealed Netflixwhich like every month present a variety of formats, from reality shows to original series, including movies, documentaries and children’s content.

This month is marked by two biopics which will be released a few days apart. While one talks about a and sexy Hollywood actress, the other focuses on the idol of ranchera music. Both are the most productions of the next 30 days.

“The King, Vicente Fernández” is the series authorized by the family of the late singer. (Netflix)

The Devil in Ohio – September 2

- Advertisement -

The streaming platform presents this horror series starring emily deschanel (B.ones) and which is based on the novel of the same name, written by daria polatin in 2017. Together with Deschanel In the role of Suzanne, they will be Sam Jaeger giving life to Peter, Gerardo Celasco in the role of detective lopez, Madeleine Arthur What Mae Y Xaria Dotson giving life to Jule.

Through this series of eight chapters, the viewer will be able to see the story of a psychiatrist who is treating one of his patients, who was the victim of a sect in his home. Everything becomes very strange, because this guest begins to steal the life of the daughter of the protagonist and lead her down paths full of uncertainty. The series will be full of suspense, action and a lot of adrenaline, without forgetting that it is a youth thriller.

Cobra Kai (Season 5) – September 9

After the shocking results of the All Valley Tournamentthe new season focuses on Terry Silver expanding the empire cobra kai and trying to make his karate style “Not Mercy” the only one in town. With believe behind bars and Johnny Lawrence putting aside karate to concentrate on repairing the damage he has caused, Daniel LaRusso he must call an old friend to help him.

fernandez-among-the-most-anticipated.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Daniel LaRusso’s Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence’s Eagle Fang dojos join forces to take on Cobra Kai, once again under the power of John Kreese. (Netflix) fernandez-among-the-most-anticipated.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

- Advertisement -

you are not special – september 2

This Spanish fantasy comedy-drama follows the story of Amayawho after moving from Barcelona to her mother’s boring town, she discovers she may have inherited her powers from her grandmother, who was rumored to be a witch. Her life is turned upside down in an unexpected way when gossip spreads throughout the school. The rumor is that she is a witch and she inherits her magical abilities from her grandmother. The popular Spanish star Delia Brufau will lead this program.

The king, Vicente Fernandez – September 14

- Advertisement -

From humble beginnings to stardom. The life and career of the Mexican music icon over seven decades. This story shows Vicente Fernandez as the friend, husband, father, actor, rancher, worker, film producer, television presenter, businessman, but, above all, the man who managed to overcome his own destiny and leave a legacy in humanity. The king is a production endorsed by the family, and it was the singer himself who chose Jaime Camil for him to interpret.

Holy -16 of September

Santo is a drug trafficker whose face has never been revealed. Two policemen who go after him, cardona (Bruno Gagliasso) Y Millan (Raul Arevalo), radically opposed, will have to learn to collaborate with each other to solve the case and keep their lives safe. A crime-action-intrigue series directed by Vincent Amorim.

Destiny: The Winx Saga – September 16

The students of Alfea must protect Solaria of powerful enemies who may already be inside the school and Bloom tries to control his powers. Based on the animated series, Destiny: The Winx Saga (Fate: The Winx Saga), the story follows six young fairies from the Alfea school who are on their way to becoming adults. Each of them will learn to master her powers by avoiding the surprises of love, in the midst of rivalries, and preparing to face the monsters that threaten to end her race.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 8) – September 16

This season tells how Jake (Andy Samberg) and the team must try to balance their personal and professional lives over the course of a very difficult year. His last trip will be bittersweet, but also appropriate. The series stars Andyaccompanied by the characters played by Stephanie Beatrice, Joe Lo Truglio, melissa fumero, Andrew Braugher, Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker Y Joe McKinnon Miller.

revenge now – 16 of September

It is a black comedy film that tells the story of two teenagers who team up to take down each other’s bullies. The young are Dreaminterpreted by Camila Mendez of Riverdale who wants revenge on her boyfriend for leaking her sex tape, and the transfer student Eleanorperformed by the star of stranger things maya hawkewho becomes a social outcast when a girl starts a rumor that she tried to hold down a classmate and wanted to kiss her.

Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles – September 23

While investigating the legend of the mythical pokémon Arceus, Ash, goh Y Dawn uncover a team plan Galaxy that threatens the world. In this new adventure the gang will travel to Sinnohwhere they will find a recreation of what the ancient cities of Hisui.

Blonde (Blonde) – September 28

The film is based on the best-selling 2000 novel by Joyce Carol Oates. It is a fictional version of the life of Monroe and was first conceived after oats saw a photo of the young star when she won a beauty pageant in 1941. Reimagine the life of one of the most enduring icons of Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe. “From his volatile childhood as norma jeannegoing through his rise to stardom and his romantic entanglements, Blonde he blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening divide between his public and private selves.”

Rainbow – September 30th

This is a free version of The Wizard of Oz, and here dora She is a teenager with an extraordinary talent for music and an inner energy that is difficult to contain. After a strong argument with her father on her birthday, Dora leaves home with her dog. toto and begins a journey in search of his mother, whom he never met. Along the way he makes new friends with whom he embarks on a roadtrip heading to Capital City, but he also faces dangerous enemies who try to prevent him by all means from discovering the mystery of his past. But the vitality and magic of the protagonist help her reach the end of her journey.

the catholic school – September 14

In a residential neighborhood Rome there is a well-known catholic school where the children of the upper middle class are educated. Families feel that in such an environment their children will be able to grow up protected from the turmoil that pervades society and that a strict education will open the doors to a bright future. On the night of September 29-30, 1975, that fortress of irreproachable values ​​collapsed under the weight of one of the most heinous crimes of the time: the circus massacre.

Liss Pereira: average adult – September 15

the comedian Lisa Pereira talks about relationships, adulthood and extremes. Liseth Johanna Pereira Ordóñez, better known as Liss Pereira, is a Colombian actress, comedian and broadcaster.

Stand up of the Colombian comedian who premieres on Netflix. (Netflix)

Ronaldo – September 1st

A portrait of the acclaimed hero of Portuguese football Cristiano Ronaldo, which follows his career and personal life, as well as revealing how he deals with stardom.

: