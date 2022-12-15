Blogstatic, a good way to create a blog without worrying about maintenance

Creating a blog seems a bit archaic, but there are many people who still wish they had a place on the web where they can publish their experiences, their articles, independently of social networks.

It is true that there are many options to do it, from those that require more technical knowledge to those that only require a little skill dragging and dropping components, but today I found one that seems really attractive for all that it offers at a price of 19 dollars a year.

- Advertisement -

This is blogstatic, a platform that has been relaunched a few weeks ago with the aim of attracting people who want design, ease of use and good SEO, without worrying about hosting or code.

At the moment they only have 73 sites that pay for their premium features, but they have achieved it in just one month, so we may be talking about a giant inside the egg.

We can have the blog in a few minutes with the following functions:

– Manage multiple blogs from a single account with separate authors, permissions, and newsletters.

– Switch to a different theme at the click of a button without compromising anything.

– Further customize the blog with custom CSS and code injections.

– Gather subscribers and send newsletters without including a third party.

– Host the blog in a /subfolder of our main domain.

– Use a JSON API without authentication if we want to use blogstatic as an external CMS.

- Advertisement -

These are just some of the functions, the rest are on their website, where we can consult them all and see some examples of blogs created.

A blog can be used to share information, ideas, and opinions with an online audience. It can also be a useful tool for building a community around a specific topic and can be an effective form of online marketing or promotion. In addition, many people use blogs as a means of personal expression and as a place to record their personal thoughts and reflections, so if you want to get in on the ‘craze’, you know where to start.