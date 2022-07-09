Blizzard will bring back BlizzCon in 2023

A few years have passed since Blizzard organized a face-to-face version of BlizzCon, its fan convention, which, although it was first adapted to an online format to deal with the pandemic, was even forced to disappear completely from the map last year by Blame the bad press the company was facing in the face of lawsuits over sex scandals.

However, the numerous changes in the management and staff (to which the definitive departure of Bobby Kotick would still be added) as well as the announcement of the purchase by Microsoft (also pending closing) have made the company return to wanting to recover its famous convention, with the latest message from Mike Ybarra, current head of Blizzard, who assures that the company is “committed to bringing back BlizzCon in 2023«. An event that will also return in style, actually returning to its classic face-to-face formatin addition to broadcasting and special events for the online public.

Unfortunately, at the moment no information has been specified on when exactly we should expect this event, although the company will most likely opt for it again. a celebration for the end of the yearrepeating with the last of the BlizzCon with a face-to-face event, which was held no less than three years ago, last November 2019.

That said, this date could still be subject to change, since it is focused on presenting not only an approach to its fans, but also a platform to present news about its games, could happen before the release of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2which would set a deadline for the month of June next year for the time being.

What is clear is that the convention will not be spared some new awkward moments in the open question sessions, with a large part of the community still angry about Diablo Immortal’s intrusive monetization model.