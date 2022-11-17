Blizzard suspends World of Warcraft in China in 2023

The information was revealed through a statement and games like World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch 2, Starcraft, Heroes of the Storm, Diablo III, and Warcraft III: Reforged will no longer be available in the country from January 23, 2023.

According to the statement, Blizzard will suspend sales of the games and offer support to Chinese players in the coming days. However, Diablo Immortal will not be affected by being part of another agreement and will continue to function normally.

NetEase is China’s second-largest game company and has been publishing Blizzard games since 2008. The partnership ensures that Blizzard games meet China’s content restrictions. The company also participates in the Overwatch league and has its own team, the Shanghai Dragons.

In August, Bloomberg revealed that the two companies failed to reach an agreement and canceled a World of Warcraft mobile game. According to anonymous sources, the disagreements were not only the financial terms of the contract, but also the players’ intellectual property and data.