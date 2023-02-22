5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsBlizzard shares Diablo IV opening cinematic and open beta details

Blizzard shares Diablo IV opening cinematic and open beta details

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
2023 02 20 image 9.jpg
2023 02 20 image 9.jpg
- Advertisement -

The big picture: Diablo IV fans have a lot to look forward to as Blizzard recently dropped the game’s opening cinematic and shared details about the upcoming open beta. The in-game intro sets the stage for one of the most anticipated games in years and fortunately, gamers won’t have to wait too much longer to get their hands on it.

Those who pre-purchase Diablo IV for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series or Windows PC will receive early access to the open beta starting March 17 and running through the 19th. The standard open beta will commence the following weekend, from March 24-26.

The open beta will consist of the prologue and the entirety of act one including the first zone, Fractured Peaks. Blizzard will enact a character level cap of 25 during this period although gamers are welcome to continue “ripping through demons” until the open beta ends.

- Advertisement -

Those who purchased the game digitally will automatically have access to the open beta when the time comes. If you have an early access code, you’ll want to follow the redemption instructions to ensure you don’t miss out.

As with any beta, players might experience performance issues, outages or other hiccups that impact the overall experience. Blizzard said it will evaluate feedback following the open beta and make changes as needed.

In the interim, Blizzard is planning to host its first developer update of 2023 on February 28. The livestream will start at 11 a.m. Pacific, with lead world designer Art Peshkov, lead systems designer Meng Song, and game director Joe Shely elaborating on the game’s stronghold and armor systems. We’ll also learn more about the open beta, we’re told.

- Advertisement -

Assuming no further delays, Diablo IV is on track to launch on June 6, 2023. Interested parties can pre-purchase the standard edition for $69.99, the deluxe edition for $89.99 or the ultimate edition for $99.99. The deluxe and ultimate editions include up to four days of early access, which would put you in the game starting June 2.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Here Are All of George Santos’s Many Legal Problems (That We Know About)

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves a GOP caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on January...
Apple

Apple will get 100% of the 3nm chips made by TSMC

Every year Apple requires better components for the manufacture of its devices. In...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.