Blizzard sets a date for the first Warcraft mobile game

As Activision Blizzard itself had already anticipated a couple of months ago, it seems that for the first time in its almost 30-year history, the Warcraft franchise will have its first game adapted for smartphones and tablets. However, Blizzard has surprised us again by now announcing the date of its official presentation, with a wait so short that it will hardly take us to next week.

And it is that the first Warcraft game for mobile will be presented on May 3, 2022 through a freely accessible online presentation through the official Blizzard website, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. in Spain (Peninsular time), with an indeterminate duration and contents to be shown.

At the moment, the only information that Blizzard has shared has focused on a few details about how the game has been designed from the ground up to be suitable for mobile devices. Something that advances us since it will not be simply a port or adaptation of one of the existing games in the franchise, but a completely new title set within the universe. Although the company is being exceptionally tight-lipped about what we can expect from the new Warcraft mobile game.

Even so, the most probable hypotheses seem like a game based on a standalone story in the style of the successful Warcraft 3; some kind of spin off focused on World of Warcraft, with a completely different style of game adapted for mobile; or a total reinvention of the franchise with some hitherto untested new IP. And there are already those who even joke with the possibility that we will see a Fortnite-style battle royale game.

Thus, although it is the first mobile installment of Warcraft, it is not the first time that Blizzard enters the mobile territory, already counting on the adaptation of its Hearthstone card title or the already announced Diablo Immortal.