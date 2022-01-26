Blizzard prepares a new survival game

Blizzard has announced a new survival game that isn’t based on its existing franchises, for both consoles and PC, and we already have some details on what it’s going to be like.

Although at the moment the launch page focuses on recruiting professionals to work on the project, there are some phrases that show that it will be a game full of heroes, stories and adventures in a huge kingdom that can be freely explored.

Posted on news.blizzard.com, we can see in the image above the positions they are looking for, from artists to programmers, including sound professionals.

It’s important to remember that Microsoft is buying Blizzard and its parent company, Activision, a deal that will close in a few months, most likely in 2023, and that follows a 2021 that was littered with reports of toxic labor practices at the Warcraft and Overwatch studio. .

Blizzard is currently working on two major games, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV, but neither will see the light of day in 2022.

There are few game developers in the world, and studios are constantly fighting over them. It is very possible that Blizzard will have problems hiring the profiles it wants due to the problems it had in 2021, but with the purchase of Microsoft they can change the cards and open new possibilities to a studio that was already one of the largest in the world.

It is curious that Blizzard decided to announce a game at such an early stage, but it is surely part of the strategy of renewing its face.