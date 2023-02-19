5G News
Blinken, China's top diplomat to meet at Munich Security Conference : NPR

Latest news

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
gettyimages 1241786500 wide 982e83a17e78452bfb662860965dbdf083441ecf s1400 c100.jpg
gettyimages 1241786500 wide 982e83a17e78452bfb662860965dbdf083441ecf s1400 c100.jpg
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on July 9, 2022.

Stefani Reynolds/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

hide caption

toggle caption

Stefani Reynolds/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on July 9, 2022.

Stefani Reynolds/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, are planning to meet for talks this weekend in what will be the highest level contact between the U.S. and China since the balloon crisis blew up earlier this month, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The meeting will take place in Munich, Germany, where both are attending a global security conference, said the source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

How a Chinese 'spy balloon' prompted the U.S. to scour the skies

Tension between China and the United States has spiked since the Feb. 4 shoot-down of what the Biden administration says was a Chinese surveillance balloon that had floated across the continental U.S.

Beijing insists the balloon was a civilian craft for scientific research, and that shooting it down was an overreaction and a violation of international practice.

The incident came at a time of already heightened strain between Beijing and Washington — but with both sides starting to take small steps to try to prevent relations from deteriorating further. Blinken had been scheduled to visit Beijing on Feb. 5-6, but postponed the trip after the balloon made headlines when it was sighted in the skies over Montana.

China accuses U.S. of flying spy balloons into Chinese airspace more than 10 times

The State Department and China’s foreign ministry did not immediately reply to questions about the meeting.

It’s unclear how helpful a meeting between Blinken and Wang will be in stabilizing bilateral relations, given that both sides have dug in their heels on the balloon.

Biden on Thursday said he would talk with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the incident, but would make no apologies for shooting down the balloon.

Chinese balloons conjure past confrontations over electronic eyes in the sky

On Friday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said the U.S. could not seek dialogue while at the same time taking steps to deepen the crisis, a possible reference to sanctions the U.S. imposed on six Chinese companies in response to the balloon incident.

More like this

