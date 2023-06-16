Blaze 14: Razer updates notebook with new Ryzen 9 chip, 240Hz display and NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU

- Advertisement -

The latest Razer Blade 14 was announced during CES 2022 and now this model is getting yet another update with AMD’s latest generation processor and also the NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU to ensure even greater performance whether you’re playing games or editing complex projects.

Further detailing the processor of the new Razer Blade 14 is the octa-core AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with 16 threads clocked at up to 5.2 GHz that can be lined up with up to 32 GB of DDR5-5600 MHz RAM and expanded up to 64 GB. The GPU can be an NVIDIA RTX 4070 with a TDP of 140 W.

To keep all that power without overheating, Razer continues to utilize the vapor chamber for heat dissipation in a body that's just 17.99mm thick, slightly thicker than the Razer Blade 2022, but still weighing in at 1.84kg. This is justified with the new 68.1 Wh battery that has an estimated autonomy of 10 hours with moderate use and supports fast charging ranging from 0 to 80% in one hour.

The Razer Blade 14’s screen is 14 inches as the name implies, but now has 240Hz instead of 165Hz. The aspect ratio is 16:10 with a response time of less than 3ms at a maximum brightness of 500 nits covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. The webcam remains Full HD with a privacy button that closes the opening for the sensor. Check out a comparison of specifications between the new model and the 2022 model:

Also new is the 1 TB M.1 NVMe PCIe SSD that comes standard, but the storage can be expanded to up to 4 TB. In the connections we find the following: 2 USB-C inputs

2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 connections

1 HDMI 2.1 connector

1 x 3.5mm jack

Kensington lock slot

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

price and availability