Blank.: Director of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 founds new video game studio

This week, a group of video game industry veterans with credits from iconic titles like The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077 officially announced their vision for a bold new game studio: Blank. Applying their years of experience to an entirely new project, the team is committed to bringing beautifully crafted games and unique experiences to players, favoring new territory rather than previously explored terrain (i.e. no clones or predictable releases ). Along with the studio reveal, the co-founders of Blank. shared a preview of an unannounced project from the studio – a character-driven game set in an apocalypse, with a twist or two.



