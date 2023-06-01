Blank.: Director of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 founds new video game studio

Mateusz Kanik, director of Cyberpunk 2077 and co-director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, announced this week that he is co-founding a new video game studio, along with The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 executive producers Jędrzej Mróz and Marcin Jefimow
This week, a group of video game industry veterans with credits from iconic titles like The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077 officially announced their vision for a bold new game studio: Blank. Applying their years of experience to an entirely new project, the team is committed to bringing beautifully crafted games and unique experiences to players, favoring new territory rather than previously explored terrain (i.e. no clones or predictable releases ).
Along with the studio reveal, the co-founders of Blank. shared a preview of an unannounced project from the studio – a character-driven game set in an apocalypse, with a twist or two.
The co-founders of Blank. include Mateusz Kanik (CD Projekt Red) as Game Director, Jędrzej Mróz (CD Projekt Red) and Marcin Jefimow (CD Projekt Red, 11 Bit Studios) as Executive Producers, and Mikołaj Marchewka (Rookiez of Warsaw SA) as Managing Director. The founders assembled an exceptional team of developers: Michal Dobrowolski (CD Projekt Red) joins as Design Director, Artur Ganszyniec (CD Projekt Red, 11 Bit Studios) as Narrative Director, with Grzegorz Przybyś (Division 48 Studio, Artificer) as Director of Art.
Blank. it is the fourth studio formed by former employees of CD Projekt Red, which shows that the company may have lost many talents that helped it reach the level it is today. For now, we can only wait for games from these new studios.
Does Blank. Are you going to start off on the right foot?