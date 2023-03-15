Blackview Tab 16 is official, in a few days the price will be more than halved

- Advertisement -

Blackview has launched Tab 16 a product that hinges on two elements in particular: the multimedia mainly thanks to a large display and 4 speakers that create the stereo effect, and the productivity, thanks to 4G connectivity that allows you to stay connected even on the move and accessories, including a mouse and keyboard. All seasoned with a price that, taking advantage of the promotions (one in a few days), is interesting.

has a technical framework that does not make you cry out for a miracle but with some “high”, and once again we must mention the large diagonal display and of adequate resolution. If you prefer a slightly more compact object, the Tab 13 remains interesting, presented last August, which also has the peculiarity of SIMO technology that allows users to navigate at any time and place without Wi-Fi or SIM.

You will find the technical picture of Blackview Tab 16 below, immediately after the prices which should be detailed immediately thanks to the launch promo. Below are the list prices, but buying a Blackview TaB 16 on AliExpress in the window between Monday 20 March and Sunday 26 March you benefit from a significant cut in the list pricewhich is perhaps a bit oversized when fully operational.

- Advertisement -

THE priceslist and promotion:

tablet + stylus (which is always included): 453.28 euros – in promo from March 20 to 26 for $189.99

tablet + wireless mouse or earphones: 481.91 euros – in promo for $201.99

tablet + keyboard: 493.84 euros – in promo for $206.99

tablet + mouse + keyboard: 517.69 euros – in promo for $216.99.

Standard shipping is always included in both list and promotional prices.

BLACKVIEW TAB 16 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 11-inch IPS LCD, 2,000 x 1,200 pixel resolution, 80% aspect ratio, TÜV certified for low blue light emission

: 11-inch IPS LCD, 2,000 x 1,200 pixel resolution, 80% aspect ratio, TÜV certified for low blue light emission chip : Unisoc T616, octa core up to 2GHz

: Unisoc T616, octa core up to 2GHz memories : 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable via microSD (up to 1TB)

: 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable via microSD (up to 1TB) cameras : front: 8 MP Samsung S5K4H7 sensor rear: 13 MP Sony IMX258 sensor

: connectivity : dual SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, USB-C

: dual SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, USB-C unlock : 2D face recognition

: 2D face recognition audio : 4x speakers

: 4x speakers system operating : Android 12 with Doke OS_P 3.0

: Android 12 with Doke OS_P 3.0 drums : 7,680 mAh, charging at 18 watts

: 7,680 mAh, charging at 18 watts size : 260.1 x 164.7 x 7.95mm

: 260.1 x 164.7 x 7.95mm weight : 533 grams

: 533 grams colors : meteor gray, twilight blue, mint green

: meteor gray, twilight blue, mint green other: Widevine L1 support for 1080p video streaming across platforms.

Here is the official page on the AliExpress website.

- Advertisement -

Article in collaboration with Blackview.