Blackview Tab 13: it is not rugged, but you don’t need SIM or WiFi to navigate

The brand has always accustomed us to smartphones and tablets, ready to be used without too many worries about falls, immersions in water or high temperatures. Examples include the BV9700 Pro or BV5500 devices, both of which are built to endure, without too many frills. But Tab 13the latest proposal from the Hong Kong manufacturer, is different.

First of all it is not rugged: follows in the footsteps of the previous model, Tab 12, and how it stakes everything up aesthetics, connectivity and price. Connectivity, it was said, because the SIMO technology which allows users to surf at any time and place – even on the move – without WiFi and SIM. SIMO internet is in fact an application that can be integrated into 4 and 5G devices and that provides access to the network by constantly searching for the best signal by scanning multiple signals from nearby towers. Therefore a solution that does not depend on a single operator, but which should guarantee a constant signal for navigation. More information e costs of individual plans are available at the link in the VIA.

Blackview supports the technology SIMO 1.0 – available in the European Union, UK, USA, Mexico, Canada and Japan – but version 2.0 will be implemented on the next tablets of the brand. For the rest, it is an inexpensive tablet, with a display from 10.1 inch FHD +battery from 7.280mAhdual rear camera with main da 13MP8MP front camera ed Helio G85 as a processor.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

display: 10.1 “FHD + IPS LCD, TÜV Rheinland Low Light, 16:10, 300nit, 224ppi, 81% screen-to-body

processor: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 memory: 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM expandable up to 10GB virtually 128GB internal expandable eMMC 5.1

connectivity: SIMO internet, v.1.0, 4G, WiFi 5, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo

PC mode

dual SIM: yes

battery: 7.280mAh

face unlock

OS: Doke OS 3.0 based on Android 12

Doke OS 3.0 based on Android 12 cameras: front: 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 rear: 13MP + VGA

weight: 450g

dimensions: 238.8×157.6×7.7mm

238.8×157.6×7.7mm audio: 2x speaker

PRICE

Blackview Tab 13 is currently offered at a price of approx 230 euros. Alternatively, the previous Tab 12 model is always available which on Amazon costs 159 euros, 139 with coupon.

Blackview Tab 12 Tablet 10 Inch Android 11 with 5G WiFi + 4G LTE, 4GB + 64GB (TF 1TB), Octa-Core, 6580mAh Battery, 13MP + 5MP Camera, 1920 * 1200 FHD +, Dual SIM Tablet PC / Face ID / GPS / BT5.0 / OTG / Type-C

159 139 €