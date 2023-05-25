Blackview introduces the most innovative rugged smartphone BV9300 and high-end earphones AirBuds 10 Pro

Blackview has unveiled its new rugged flagship Blackview BV9300 , featuring innovative laser rangefinder, flashlight, 6nm Helio G99 octa-core chip, as well as high-end AirBuds 10 Pro ultra-comfortable open-back headphones .

BlackView BV9300 is a game changer with a revolutionary laser rangefinder, flashlight, up to 21GB RAM and 256GB storage, Helio G99 octa-core processor, 15,080mAh(!) battery, and 50MP+32MP camera with ArcSoft algorithm 3.0.

These five revolutionary improvements in robustness, fluidity, battery, camera and operating system make the BV9300 the perfect choice for people with a rugged and active lifestyle.

The AirBuds 10 Pr o incorporate advanced air conduction technology and an open ear design, providing maximum comfort, unmatched sound quality and a unique look. Here’s a preview of what we know so far.

Blackview BV9300: New flagship rugged phone of 2023

Keeping in mind the precise measurement needs of construction workers, outdoor hiking enthusiasts, and sports fans, BV9300 features an innovative laser rangefinder that can measure height up to 40 meters with an impressive 1mm accuracy. and a fast response time of just 0.3 seconds.

Whether measuring lengths, areas and volumes during interior decoration and furniture installation, or measuring safety distances during outdoor extreme sports or in survival situations, the BV9300 is ideal for a wide variety of applications. .

Simply press the custom shortcut button to quickly access the rangefinder and start measuring. By putting user safety and convenience first, BV9300 is an ideal choice for anyone who needs to quickly and accurately measure distances on a daily basis.

Blackview understands the lighting needs of users while traveling or working, and the standard version of the BV9300 comes equipped with a super-bright 100-lumen flashlight . This flashlight can illuminate up to 10 meters away, providing users with brighter, clearer and safer lighting.

Whether it’s exploring a route, searching for lost items, night fishing, or camping, the Blackview BV9300 can meet the lighting needs of most users. In terms of security, users can use the flashlight to simplify long-distance communication by sending signals similar to Morse code in areas with poor signals.

Alternatively, users can use the flashlight ‘s built-in SOS strobe mode to send out a distress signal, quickly notifying rescuers or those nearby for help in an emergency. In addition, BV9300 not only eliminates the trouble of carrying heavy flashlights, but also greatly improves personal safety at night, allowing users to easily enjoy outdoor work and travel.

The BV9300 incorporates a phone hook that allows users to easily access the phone and prevents it from being dropped or lost during outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling or working outside.

It also comes with MIL-STD-810H military certification , top IP68 and IP69K water resistance ratings , and a screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, ensuring long-lasting, reliable performance in harsh environments like rainforests and deserts. With the BV9300, users can be sure that the phone is always within reach.

15,080 mAh solid state battery

To ensure the safety of users and provide stable and long-lasting battery life during outdoor navigation, communication and emergency situations, BV9300 features a 15,080mAh solid-state battery and 33W fast charging , with the use of a double cell battery that improves safety during use.

With just 3.5 hours of charging , standby time can last up to 1,828 hours, even during trips of up to 8,280 km, such as those that cross the circuits of Europe, Asia, Africa or America, without affecting the battery.

In addition, the quad navigation and compass offer continuous service for up to 575 hours, while the non-stop emergency call time is up to 84 hours and the flashlight can last for 59 hours. Even in caves, tropical jungles or during emergencies, the BV9300 provides reliable support for adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts and workers.

Enhanced Glove Mode ensures that users can operate the BV9300 with high sensitivity even in extremely cold conditions of -30°C/-22°F while wearing thick gloves, keeping them connected at all times.

Dramatic fluency improvement

Octa-core Helio G99(6nm) & hasta 21GB RAM & 256GB ROM & 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

In order to provide users with the best using experience, whether for gaming, video streaming, traveling or working in daily life, Blackview BV9300, as the King of Performance, is equipped with MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor, which has a maximum clock speed up to 2.2GHz, up to 21GB RAM and Atomic Memory, increasing the overall fluency of BV9300 by 50%.

With a benchmark score of up to 353,283 on Antutu, comparable to 5G chips, multitasking is guaranteed, and users can smoothly run up to 20 apps.

In addition, the BV9300’s 6.7-inch 2.3K display supports 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 10 touch points, providing a smoother experience when launching and switching between apps, combined with the high-quality sound provided by the speaker. large smart-PA box, taking users’ audiovisual experience to a new level.

Also, so that users can store all their important files, photos, videos, music and applications without ever having to worry about running out of space, Blackview BV9300 offers 256 GB of storage . And for those who need even more space, BV9300 also supports up to 1TB TF of expandable storage.

Captivating improved camera

50 MP+32 MP cameras with ArcSoft 3.0 algorithms

To enhance users’ ability to effortlessly take high-quality photos, even in low-light conditions, BV9300 is equipped with a Samsung 32 MP front camera and a Samsung 50 MP rear camera, as well as True Tone and Tetrapixel technology. , which ensure brighter photos in low-light environments and clearer images in bright environments.

With a large 1/2.8″ sensor, more light can enter the camera, increasing overall sensitivity by 25%. Whether users are traveling, taking photos at night, attending parties or just going about their daily lives, the BV9300 will capture memories in the most realistic way possible.

In addition, BV9300 boasts advanced ArcSoft 3.0 algorithms and a host of impressive features, such as low-light facial fill light, 120° ultra-wide angle, 1cm ultra-macro, beauty mode, portrait mode, panorama 360° and 2K beauty video capture.

These functions allow users to meet their photographic needs in various scenarios and provide professional-quality content. In addition, the BV9300 offers exceptional value for money, making it the perfect choice for consumers who want a rugged phone with a powerful all-terrain camera without breaking the bank.

OS upgrade

BV9300 comes equipped with a new DokeOS 3.1 based on Android 12, which has plenty of self-developed modes suitable for different scenarios.

The new Focus mode allows users to block out all external distractions when they need to focus. The new Health Mode allows users to track their fitness metrics, including steps, calories, time or distance for activities like running, walking and cycling. The Cold Room function temporarily freezes less frequently used applications, effectively solving lag problems and saving more power and data usage. In addition, the system saves and optimizes fast and atomic RAM for smoother operation.

Next-generation open headphones: Blackview AirBuds 10 Pro

With an elegant aesthetic design, advanced air conduction technology, large dynamic driver (16.2mm), ENC noise cancellation, and a 550 mAh mega battery, they offer unparalleled comfort, sound quality, and a unique appearance. for business, leisure, and sports enthusiasts.

To offer users maximum comfort and safety when listening to audio, Blackview has launched its first high-end open-back headphones, the AirBuds 10 Pro, which use advanced air conduction technology.

This technology allows users to hear crystal clear sound without inserting the earphones into the ear canal. Coupled with ergonomic ear hooks, a lightweight design of just 9.8g, and skin-friendly TPU material, users can wear the AirBuds 10 Pro for long periods of time without discomfort, as well as prevent ear and ear infections. other injuries.

Whether it’s driving and enjoying music while keeping an eye on traffic, listening to podcasts or audiobooks while still clearly hearing the sound of a golf club hitting a ball, or jogging while keeping an eye on the honking of cars in the On the road, the AirBuds 10 Pro always allow users to stay connected while paying attention to their surroundings during their professional, leisure or sports activities.

To ensure an unrivaled audio experience and immersive bass, mids and highs, the AirBuds 10 Pro use next-generation φ16.2mm large dynamic drivers , a 20Hz~20kHz frequency response range, and high-frequency decoders. SBC and AAC audio.

Whether users are enjoying rock, pop, classical music, or especially hip-hop and R&B, the AirBuds 10 Pro delivers a concert of thundering bass, crisp mids, and clear highs, providing a truly immersive audio experience that will leave anyone breathless users.

In addition, the AirBuds 10 Pro incorporate ENC noise cancellation and beamforming technology , allowing users to make clear calls even in the busiest or quietest environments, such as crowded airports, lively cocktail parties or business dinners, while maintaining privacy. In addition, the business leisure trendy design and skin-friendly material of the AirBuds 10 Pro provide users with a sense of confidence and comfort while wearing it, while being eye-catching and attractive.

To ensure users can enjoy long-lasting and uninterrupted audio playback, the AirBuds 10 Pro comes with a large 550 mAh battery that provides up to 36 hours of music playback when used with the charging case, and up to 6.5 hours of music playback and 4.1 hours of talk time on a single full charge.

In addition, the AirBuds 10 Pro adopt Bluetooth 5.2 technology with a stable range of up to 10 meters, allowing users to continue enjoying music or staying connected on a call even when temporarily away from their phone, making it a companion Ideal for business work, long commutes, flights, outdoor travel, camping and other activities.

To provide users with a more shock-resistant and long-lasting experience in both business and outdoor activities, AirBuds 10 Pro are specifically designed with ergonomic ear hooks that fit snugly in the ear and prevent accidental detachment during intense activities. or outdoor adventures.

In addition, the AirBuds 10 Pro have an IP68 and IP69 water resistance rating , which reliably protects them against splashes, light rain and sweat. Whether users are running, exercising, horseback riding, golfing, or traveling outdoors, the AirBuds 10 Pro are the perfect companion for all hobbies and adventures.

Price and availability

Blackview BV9300 is available now at a special early bird price of $191.99 , and the AirBuds 10 Pro for $25.99 . These incredible offers will only be available for 5 days, from May 10 to 14, 2023. Don’t wait any longer, take advantage of this limited time offer and get these exceptional products now.



