Blackview BV8900: A rugged phone with a thermal imaging camera, 10,380 mAh battery, UWB and Android 13

Blackview, a well-known tech brand, is known for its rugged phones.

Recently, it has introduced its latest flagship rugged phone, Blackview BV8900 with an improved thermal imaging camera, which is also the first to incorporate UWB, ArcSoft 4.0, 10,380 mAh solid-state battery, and DokeOS 3.1 based on Android 13.

The Blackview BV8900 has undergone four major enhancements, including usability enhancements, photo enhancements, sturdiness enhancements, and fluidity enhancements.

Thermal imaging camera with 4× spatial zoom and clarity+precision of 10 cm UWB

Blackview BV8900, with FLIR thermal search technology, is the perfect solution for hot search, allowing 4x zoom while maintaining its clarity at 80*60 pixels, allowing users to keep a safe distance even in dangerous conditions such as fires.

In addition to “Thermal Hot Search”, it is equipped with UWB (Ultra Wide Band) for “Cold Search”, which has an impressive 10cm accuracy to eliminate all worries related to lost objects.

Triple Camera (Smart ISO+OIS) + ArcSoft 4.0 Advanced Algorithms

Blackview BV8900 has a triple camera setup with a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor (Smart ISO and OIS) + 5 MP rear camera (with Thermal Imaging assistant) on the back and a 16 MP autofocus front camera

In addition to Google Lens, Pro Mode, Mono Mode, and beauty 4K video recording, it supports ArcSoft 4.0 to enhance HDR Mode, Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode, Night Mode, and Panorama Mode.

Robustness Enhancements: Fits Every Lifestyle

For the first time, Blackview BV8900 introduces a 10,380mAh solid state battery which changes the game by using solid electrolytes instead of traditional liquid electrolytes, making it durable yet lighter with high energy density, safer with no flammable components, and more stable with high temperature resistance (-30℃ to 60℃).

Thanks to your 33W fast charge, just 2.5 hours of charging can give 45.5 days of standby. With USB 3.0 support, it enables 2× faster reverse charging and 10× faster data transfer.

There is no question that it maintains its military-grade protection against water, drops and dust with MIL-STD-810H & Leading IP68 & IP69K. In particular, the use of Corning Gorilla Glass 7 screen provides 1.5 times improved performance against drops and 2 times improved performance against scratches.

Fluidity improvements: Effortless handling at any time

With an update from Android 12 to Android 13Blackview BV8900 now has the new DokeOS 3.1, which offers users more options for privacy, personality, comfort and fluidity.

With 16GB RAMBlackview BV8900 has a octa-core MediaTek Helio P90 It offers higher performance with greater system fluidity and lower power consumption. With 256 GB of storage and 1TB of storage expansion, users can store the entire world at their fingertips with up to 170K+ cherished photos, 2.8K+ funny short videos, or 446K+ favorite songs.

Certified by TÜV SÜD Low Blue Light, it has a 6.5-inch screen with 2.4K resolution to protect the eyes. When combined with a smart-PA BOX speaker, it offers users an unrivaled audiovisual experience.

other functions

Glove mode, multiple NFC, 4-in-1 navigation system and a useful toolbox make it more practical on a daily basis.

Price and availability

Blackview BV8900 will be available for purchase from June 12-18, 2023 PST at AliExpress.

Don’t miss out on early bird deals just $259.99 (starting at $399.99) with a 35% discount!!!

∼ Article offered by Blackview ∼




